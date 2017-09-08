Is Easton ready for a hurricane?

With the devastation and prolonged power outages caused by Hurricane Irene in 2011 and Hurricane Sandy in 2012 etched in people’s memories, Easton remains on high alert during this active storm season.

Hurricane Harvey slammed Texas and Louisiana in late August, causing catastrophic flooding and the deaths of at least 66 people. In recent days, Hurricane Irma strengthened into an “extremely dangerous” Category 5 storm in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Storm advisories are in effect for more than a dozen island nations and territories in the Caribbean. The governors of Puerto Rico and Florida have declared states of emergency.

Tropical storm Jose, this season’s 10th named storm, is churning in the Atlantic.

It’s too soon to tell if Irma or Jose will threaten the east coast, but it’s time to seriously prepare for these storms and any others that might yet form.

Hurricane season lasts from June to November with the peak season from mid-August to late October.

Sandy devastated the Jersey Shore, New York City, parts of Long Island and the Connecticut and Rhode Island coastlines. Flooding and power outages for roughly nine million customers lasted several days.

Sandy killed Easton volunteer firefighter Russell Neary, an irreparable loss that continues to arouse overwhelming pain and sadness. Five people in New England died during Sandy, four in Connecticut and one in New Hampshire.

Irene weakened to a tropical storm immediately after landfall, but produced high winds, heavy rains, and flash flooding. The storm left at least 16 people dead throughout New England, with 10 deaths in Connecticut.

Easton survived those storms in part through collaborative efforts by fire, emergency medical services, police, town government and UI, the utility that serves the town.

“The trauma and damage experienced in Texas is truly hard to imagine,” Peg Shukie, Easton Emergency Medical Service spokesman, said.

“We’re worried about all the people and impacts, and UI, if requested, is willing to help restoration efforts,” Joe Thomas, UI’s vice president for Electric System Operations. “UI has a robust mutual assistance programs and is willing to help out any other utility.”

Information

During storm season, information is key, and Easton has multiple avenues for people to get information prior to an impending storm.

Police Captain Richard Doyle is Easton’s emergency management director. Emergency information is posted on the town website, eastonct.gov; click on emergency info.

Eastonites should sign up for CT Alert, a system that can be accessed through the town website or by going to ct.gov/ctalert.

UI recommends the following measures:

Keep mobile phones, tablets, and other devices charged. Store key contact information in your device and keep a paper copy for back-up.

UI has also developed the capability to send urgent “storm alerts” to all customers by phone and mobile. Subscribers will learn about outages affecting their property, estimated restoration times and confirmation when power is restored. Email and phone alerts are available. Visit My Account at uinet.com to set them up.

UI offers mobile outage reporting. Text “OUT” to 839-884 (TEXT-UI) to report an outage (registration required). You can also report an outage at the Storm Center at uinet.com, or by calling UI at 800-722-5584 or report gas emergencies or leaks at SCG at 800-513-8898.

UI has enhanced its outage map on uinet.com and introduced mobile outage alerts, providing outage and restoration info (text “REG” to 839-884 to register)

People who rely on electronic life-support or medical-monitoring equipment should develop a backup plan in case an extended power outage occurs. UI has a program to register “life support” customers. Call 800-722-5584 to find out more.

Official questions regarding Easton storm preparedness should go through Doyle at the Easton Police Department, 203-268-4111.

“The public should feel confident in the availability of Easton Volunteer EMS response in that we would have both ambulances fully stocked and staffed round-the-clock with both paid and volunteer staff,” Shukie, EMS spokesman, said. “We would check in on the home bound.”

In the event of power outages, emergency responders see a rise in carbon monoxide poisoning calls due to people running generators near their homes. Thomas of UI stressed the importance of employing a licensed electrician to install generators.

“Generators are only as good as the fuel source that supply them,” Thomas said. “If you run out of gas, the emergency generators won’t run.”

Preparation

In a town like Easton, where people live in their own homes, they should be prepared to shelter for two or three days at home, First Selectman Adam Dunsby said. Helen Keller Middle School will open as a shelter if needed, he said.

The state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection recommends preparing in advance for a major storm by developing a hurricane emergency plan and putting together a hurricane emergency kit.

A family hurricane emergency plan includes:

Identifying an out-of-town contact because it’s often easier to make long-distance calls than local ones during a storm.

Making sure everyone in the family can call or text by having access to a cell phone or a prepaid phone card.

Using the “ICE” (In Case of Emergency) designation on cell phone contacts for easy look-up by emergency personnel.

Stocking an emergency kit in advance of a hurricane is also important. The time to look for a flashlight is not when the lights go out.

At minimum, emergency kits should include:

One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days

A three-day supply of non-perishable food

A manual can opener for food

Flashlight and extra batteries

First-aid kit

A whistle to signal for help

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both

Local maps

Cell phone with charger, inverter or solar charger

Necessary medications and medical equipment with backup power source if needed

It’s also important to have plenty of food and water on hand for pets. Make sure pets have leashes and IDs and learn what shelters will take them if necessary.

For more information about hurricane preparation, visit ready.gov/hurricanes.

UI investments since Irene and Sandy

Short-term measures: Invested $15 million in short-term protection of coastal substations against flooding. These measures included installation of flood barriers, pumps and backup generators, water sensors and more. Substations are hubs in UI’s electric distribution system, connecting the distribution circuits that serve individual customers with the high-voltage transmission lines that bring electricity across long distances. A substation may serve thousands or tens of thousands of customers.

Vegetation management: Implemented new, state-approved vegetation management standards designed to create more buffer space, “utility protection zone,” between overhead lines and encroaching trees and vegetation. Downed trees and limbs accounted for up to 90% of outage events during recent major storms.

Situational awareness: Major initiative to upgrade systems and processes involved in storm response and recovery. Measures undertaken include:

Automated vehicle locator systems, providing real-time information about every UI and contractor vehicle in the field

Digital dispatching system linked to field crews via mobile data terminals

Digital mapping of the electrical system and virtually all equipment, to help better assess and address storm damage

Long-term measures: Future capital projects to pursue capital projects to protect against flooding, including: