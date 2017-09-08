Barlow senior exhibits nature photos at Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library exhibit, featuring work by Sara Adriani, will run from

Sara Adriani, a lifelong Easton resident and Joel Barlow High School senior, is exhibiting her photography in the Easton Public Library conference room through Oct. 17.

A showcase reception will be held tonight, Friday, Sept. 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. The public is invited to come and meet the artist.

Sara’s work encompasses her love of nature, ballet and the beauty that is Easton. She has recently completed a pre-college program in analog photography at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y. and will continue her study of photography upon graduation from Barlow.