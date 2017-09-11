Courier sets political campaign policy

Following are the rules and guidelines for candidates, parties and supporters for the Nov. 7 municipal election.

The Republican and Democratic town committees held caucuses and nominated their slates in July. The deadline for challengers to submit nominating petitions to the secretary of the state or the town clerk’s office was Aug. 9. However, residents can register as a write-in candidates until Aug. 24.

Republican First Selectman Adam Dunsby is running unopposed for a third term. He also represents Easton, Weston and Redding in the state House of Representatives’ 135th District.

Both positions are part time.

In consideration of no contest at the top of the ticket, Dunsby may continue to submit his occasional First Selectman’s Notes unless a write-in challenger emerges.

There is only one contested race. The Region 9 Board of Education has two open seats and three candidates for it: Democrat Maureen P. Williams and Republicans Catherine Gombos and Todd A. Johnston. All other seats will go to the nominated candidates unless any write-in candidates register before the deadline.

Voters’ guide: The Courier requests the town committee chairmen to submit headshots and brief biographies of 50 words or fewer for all the candidates for publication on Nov. 2. The due date is Oct. 5.

Letters to the editor: Letters touting a candidate or a group of candidates must be 100 words or fewer. Longer letters will be rejected. A person may write one letter per candidate. We will not publish letters from candidates regarding their races.

Letters on general election issues may be 300 words, but may not be cloaked endorsements (that is, a writer cannot analyze an issue for 250 words and then say, “Joe Smith is the best person for handling this problem.”)

All letters are due no later than noon on Monday; later submissions will be processed to run in the following week’s issue. No letter critical of candidates will be published in the Nov. 2 issue, the last before the election.

Political statements: Candidates in the contested Region 9 Board of Education race may submit up to three political statements explaining their positions. Their final statement will run in the Nov. 2 voters’ guide.

The Board of Selectmen candidates are urged to submit a political statement about what they hope to accomplish in the upcoming term for the Nov. 2 voters’ guide.

Candidate statements may be no longer than 250 words and must be received by no later than 3 p.m. on the Thursday before publication. The statements for the Nov. 2 voters’ guide must be received by Oct. 19 at noon.

The editor reserves the right to post political statements online at the EastonCourier.com if space in the print edition necessitates doing so.

Commentaries: Each political party will be asked to submit one “commentary” column of up to 500 words, discussing its slate and the slate’s advantages, to be published in the pre-election voters’ guide Nov. 2. The deadline is Oct. 19 at noon.

Pictures: Parties and candidates may electronically submit campaign-related photos with a short caption (not articles). Photos should be in JPEG format, sent at high resolution and should not be compressed or altered in any way. Pictures will be used on a space-available basis only.

Deadlines: The letters, political statements, and commentaries deadlines, as well as the word limits for each, will be strictly enforced. All submissions should be sent by email to [email protected].



Fair play: We expect candidates and supporters to stick to issues and not indulge in personal attacks on candidates. If letters or statements contain strong or serious charges against an opponent, we may offer the opponent a chance to respond.