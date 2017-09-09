Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, Sept. 11

4:15 p.m. — Junior Book Club. Kids in fourth and fifth grade join us to discuss the book Rules by Cynthia Lord. Copies of the book are available at Easton Public Library. Snacks will be served. Registration is required.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

6:30-8:00 p.m. — C2 Education’s College Admissions: Start to Finish (for students and parents). All high school students are invited to join us as we discuss the best tips in mastering the college admissions process. From recommendations on classes students should take to important academic milestones, this seminar covers the many considerations students and families must make as they plan to apply to college. Registration is required.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Thursday, Sept. 14

10:30 a.m. — Year of Wonders Book Discussion Group. Join us for a discussion of The Last Days of Night by Graham Moore.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

4:15 p.m. — Story Time Crafters. (grades K-2). Join us for a monthly story and a special craft for the after school crowd. Our September program will be a special tribute to Harold and the Purple Crayon and the first 20 children will receive a copy of the book to keep. This is a drop-in program.

Friday, Sept. 15

4:00-5:00 p.m. — Creators and Innovators. Local innovator Mike Ogrinz joins us to help make pencil sculptures. Registration is required.

Saturday, Sept. 16

11:00-2:00 p.m. — C2 Education’s SAT/ ACT Practice Test. Get ready for the SAT or ACT with a free practice test. This full-length practice test will give you the chance to see what sitting for the exam will feel like and practice test taking skills. Results: Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6 to 7 p.m. Test scores will be available at our follow-up and will include a full diagnostic read-out of your strengths and opportunities for improvement. Registration is required for the test and follow up.