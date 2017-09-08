Easton Courier

Boys soccer: Joel Barlow 6, Immaculate 1

By Redding Pilot on September 8, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Starting the season with its offense in high gear, the Joel Barlow High boys soccer team defeated Immaculate 6-1 on Friday, Sept. 8.

Barlow took a 3-0 lead in the first half and never looked back.

Besides being productive, Barlow’s offense was also balanced, with five different players scoring. Atticus Upson netted two, with Anthony Paolini (two assists), Grayson DiMiceli, Pablo Correa-Ramirez (one assist) and Ben Goodacre (one assist) each scoring two. Jack Warren and Max Baer each had one assist.

Jackson Stalowir made four saves in goal for the Falcons.

