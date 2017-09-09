Easton Courier

Football: Joel Barlow 32, Notre Dame 27

By Redding Pilot on September 9, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Joel Barlow High’s Tyler Starrett looks for room to run during a varsity football game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept.9. Barlow won the season opener 32-27. — Rocco Paul Valluzzo photo

Overcoming a 14-point first quarter deficit, the Joel Barlow High football team defeated host Notre Dame of Fairfield 32-27 in the season opener on Saturday, Sept.9.

Despite managing three first downs, the Falcons fumbled on their first series to set up Notre Dame’s first touchdown, coming on a 37-yard pass from Micah Brantley to Jeremy Reid with 3:47 left in the first quarter. The Lancers recovered a misplayed kickoff and were up 14-0 after a 25-yard touchdown pass from Brantley to Josh Tracey.

A 10-yard run by Alex Stillman gave the Falcons their first score last in the quarter and he recovered a fumble on the Lancers’ next series to set up his team’s second touchdown, coming on a 17-yard run by Henry Shaban and with the extra point it was tied 14-14 at halftime.

The second half featured three lead changes before the Falcons got in the last word. With 2:05 left Shaban took a pitch from quarterback Trevor Furrer on fourth down and went 27 yards down the right side to all but seal the win.

Stillman and Shaban each scored two touchdowns for Barlow. Furrer scored one.

