Easton police log: Protective order violations, car theft, bear sighting

The Easton Police Department responded to 166 calls from Sept. 5 to 10, including two arrests.

Violated protective orders

The Easton Police Department received an emergency 911 call Sept. 8 at at 2:28 p.m. from a resident reporting that her ex-husband just broke into her home and assaulted her. The victim stated that a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation, police said.

Paul Mahoney, 57, who is homeless, left the residence on his motorcycle and was quickly stopped by officers, police said.

While speaking with Mahoney, dispatch informed the officers on scene that there was an active criminal protective order in place against him with the protected person being the victim in the altercation.

Mahoney further had two active paperless rearrest warrant network (PRAWN) warrants for violation of probation. Mahoney was placed under arrest and taken back to the police department for booking.

Mahoney was charged with disorderly conduct, and violation of a standing criminal protective order. A $500 bond was placed. In addition, he was held on two $50,000 bonds (PRAWN warrants) for two counts of violation of probation.

Mahoney was unable to post bond and was taken to the Bridgeport court lockup for arraignment on Sept. 11.

Domestic argument turns physical

Easton Police received an emergency 911 call on Sept. 10 at 6:29 p.m. from an individual stating they needed help.

Police were able to determine that an argument had turned physical. The parties agreed that it was a very out-of-the norm occurrence and that everything would be OK for the rest of the evening.

Enkeledja Nani, 42, of Mohawk Drive was issued a misdemeanor summons and charged with third-degree assault. Nani was released on a promise to appear in court on Sept. 11.

Car theft

A Far Horizon Drive resident told police he went out to his driveway to get something out of his car on Sept. 5 and found his car was missing. The resident stated that the last time he saw his car was the night before. He said he left the keys in the vehicle and it was not locked, police said.

The car was recovered on Sept. 7 in Waterbury. It was not damaged and appears nothing was taken from inside the vehicle, police said.

Police urge residents to lock their cars and to never leave keys or valuables in sight inside them.

Theft from car

On Sept. 7, the owner of a landscape company called to report two backpack leaf blowers were stolen from one of his work trucks on Crossbow Lane at Fox Run Drive, according to his workers who witnessed the theft. His workers called him and stated men jumped out of a truck, grabbed the leaf blowers and then drove away.

Black bear sighting

A resident called police after he saw a black bear in his Black Rock Road yard Sept. 7 at 9:45 a.m.

Call statistics

Total calls — 166

Accidents — 1

Aided/EMS — 8

Alarm — 14

Animal control — 23

Assist other department — 2

Noise — 4

Suspicious motor vehicle — 8

Total motor vehicle stops:

Infractions — 4

Written warning — 18

Verbal — 5

Clear/no action — 2

Domestic arrest — 2

Alarm registration

In accordance with the town ordinance pertaining to alarm systems, any resident who has an active alarm system that is monitored by a central station is required to register their alarm with the Easton Police Department, eastonctpolice.com

There is a one-time registration fee of $25 for a new alarm and a renewal fee of $20 for an already registered alarm.