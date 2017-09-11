Easton Courier

Girls volleyball: Joel Barlow 3, Masuk 0

By Redding Pilot on September 11, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Getting its second straight sweep of the season, the Joel Barlow High girls volleyball team defeated Masuk 3-0 (25-6, 25-19, 25-16) on Monday, Sept. 11.

Kiara Robichaud led the Falcons at the net with 14 kills and in service points with 13. She also had six aces and five digs.

Ava Campano (pictured)  had six kills with four service points and five digs. Caitlin Colangelo had 24 assists and four service points.

For Masuk, Brianna Craig had seven kills and two aces. Maria Castro-Rodriguez had 14 digs.

