Older female cat available at Trumbull Animal Shelter

Olive

Olive is an 8-year-old spayed female cat. Sadly her owner died and Olive lost her home. At first she was very depressed, but is starting to come out of her shell. She is a sweet cat. She has lived as an only cat with an elderly owner so she would be a great companion for a senior citizen. Visit Olive and other cats, kittens, and dogs available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call 203-452-4088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.