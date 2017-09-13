Easton parks director announces retirement

Gary Simone, parks and recreation director, is the latest of three staffers who will be leaving Town Hall, two of them this month.

Simone, who liked to describe himself as the “fun director,” will retire Jan. 5 from the position he held for 21 years.

The Board of Selectmen discussed Simone’s retirement and the other two vacancies at the Sept. 7 meeting.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby previously announced the retirement of Teresa Rainieri, town assessor for the past 31 years, at the July 20 Board of Selectmen meeting, and the resignation of Alison Witherbee, municipal agent for the aging and social services coordinator, at the Aug. 24 meeting.

Selectman Carrie Colangelo said she was sad to hear Simone was retiring and thanked him for his many years of service to the town.

“I mentioned it to my kids, and they said, oh no, not Mr. Simone,” Colangelo said.

Selectman Robert Lesser also commented on the span of generations whose lives Simone has touched. Lessler said his departure would be “a big loss to the town. Gary is a terrific employee and a terrific person who will be hard to replace.”

All three open jobs are union positions. Advertising went out according to the search parameters for the assessor position, but the salary is probably on the low side based on not receiving a strong response, Dunsby said.

Several options are being looked at including the possibility of sharing an assessor with another town. Another possibility discussed was to have Rainieri continue on in a part-time capacity for a few months until a replacement is hired.

He said Weston approached him about sharing an assessor but Weston’s assessor is well compensated and it would have cost more for Easton to have a shared assessor.

“The idea of sharing is not a bad one, but in this case would not work out,” Dunsby said. “Theirs would have expected the pay to go up a lot to work for both towns as a part-time assessor.”

Lessler asked if any other town might be interested in sharing the position. Dunsby said Weston was the only town they talked with.

“They came to us,” he said.

Colangelo asked about Rainieri’s salary.

Rainieri earns $71,000 and is compensated for 40 hours. The union position for her replacement is advertised at 35 hours in the mid- 50s, which is below what market rate would be.

Lessler said that was true of most Easton town positions, but Dunsby said they never have trouble hiring staff. “We’re a desirable place to work,” he said.

Colangelo noted a trend in a shortage of assessors, which is “a highly specialized position and will have increasing educational requirements soon.”

Dunsby said that Rainieri has said she would stay on as a consultant, working part-time for a few months three days a week.

That could work because the town just finished a revaluation, and the Grand list isn’t due until January. “So that’s probably the way to go,” Dunsby said. “It buys us time so the town can figure out how to deal with the position.”

Witherbee, who held the municipal agent and social services position for less than four years, is leaving to pursue another career opportunity.

Witherbee’s last day was Sept 8. Dunsby said they have gotten “a pretty good response” for filling the position. He said a committee, including Pam Healy, Phyllis Machledt, Suzette Bryan and him, would be interviewing several candidates this week.

Advisory committee

Dunsby said he had spoken with Phil Tamallanca, Parks and Recreation Commission chairman, about the fact that the Parks and Recreation Department was not necessarily constructed by design but rather kind of evolved.

“It would be good to look at the department with Gary leaving,” Dunsby said.

He said town officials put together an advisory committee when they had a turnover in the finance department a year or two ago that worked out well.

“We’d like to do the same thing for parks and recreation,” he said.

The selectmen discussed the creation of an advisory committee possibly consisting of two commission members, two parent representatives and a member of the Board of Selectmen.

Colangelo said her only concern was to assure the advisory board would be constituted so all the interests would be represented.

Robert Klem from the Parks and Recreation Commission and Mike Fleischer, formerly of the Parks and Recreation Commission, attended the meeting and spoke on supporting the formation of the advisory committee and offered their services. Beth Andrews, representing Easton AYSO, also came to the meeting to listen to the discussion about forming a committee.

Fleischer, who has lived in Easton for 34 years and served on the commission from 1995 to 2011, said he retired two years ago after 33 years with IBM. “I would like to offer my services,” he said. “I have a lot of expertise.”

Klem said it was a “great idea to take a step back and redraw” the department. “It could be a big savings with a mix of people,” he said. By starting from scratch they could eliminate redundancy in many camps and athletic programs that are offered, Klem said.

The committee will formally be appointed at the next Board of Selectmen meeting on Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the conference room at Town Hall.

It will operate as a sub-committee of the Board of Selectmen. Meetings will be noticed and open to the public, Dunsby said.