Conservation Commission will host open house at Paine Open Space

The Easton Conservation Commission is hosting an open house at the Paine Open Space at 212 Maple Road, Easton, on Oct. 7, (rain date Oct. 14) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The public is invited to bring family and friends and explore this beautiful site by wandering through the trails and woods and enjoying the fall colors. Don’t forget your cameras! Refreshments will be served and maps will be provided.

The Paine Open Space is the largest piece of open space owned by the Town of Easton. The town acquired 128 acres from Ralph Paine Jr. in 1975 and 15 adjoining acres were added to it since. In addition, the Aspetuck Land Trust owns 10 acres on the west side of the property.

The area has several hiking trails that meander through different habitats from open meadows to woodland areas and wetlands with several ponds and bridges. The trails are great for hiking and horseback riding as well as snowshoeing or cross country skiing in the winter.

Half of the initial 128 acres were acquired with federal funds and the balance was evenly split between the State of Connecticut and the Town of Easton. The additional 15 acres were donations from adjoining subdivisions.

Since federal funds were used to cover part of the initial purchase price, there are strict rules that must be followed while visiting the site. The rules are posted at each of the three entrances to the property. They are at 212 Maple Road (main entrance), at 300 Maple Road and at the end of Skyline Drive (off Judd Road).

This property, together with all other town-owned open spaces, are managed by the Conservation Commission. The Easton Highway Department helps with mowing and other major projects, like replacing drainage pipes under several trails. The Boy Scouts have helped with other trail-related activities.

The commission is also responsible for planning future open space acquisitions and works closely with developers and conservation groups recommending to the Planning and Zoning Commission specific areas to be acquired by the town or otherwise to be protected.

If you have never visited the site, here is an opportunity to come and join others. If you have been here before, you are invited to come and join the newcomer. Dogs are welcome, but only on leash. There is ample parking at the main entrance.