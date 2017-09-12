Easton Courier

Boys soccer: Joel Barlow 7, Stratford 0

By Redding Pilot on September 12, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

In another show of offensive firepower, the Joel Barlow High boys soccer team shut out Stratford 7-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Barlow, which led 4-0 at halftime, had five different players score. Pablo Correa-Ramirez and Grayson DiMiceli each scored twice. The latter also had an assist.

Jack Warren, Ben Goodacre and Anthony Paolini (pictured, one assist) each netted one goal apiece. Adam Ortiz had an assist.

Jackson Stalowir and Luke Hoenig shared time in goal for Barlow, each making two saves for the shutout.

Anjel Juarez made four saves in goal for Barlow and Nick Gonzalez made two.

