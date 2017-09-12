In another show of offensive firepower, the Joel Barlow High boys soccer team shut out Stratford 7-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Barlow, which led 4-0 at halftime, had five different players score. Pablo Correa-Ramirez and Grayson DiMiceli each scored twice. The latter also had an assist.

Jack Warren, Ben Goodacre and Anthony Paolini (pictured, one assist) each netted one goal apiece. Adam Ortiz had an assist.

Jackson Stalowir and Luke Hoenig shared time in goal for Barlow, each making two saves for the shutout.

