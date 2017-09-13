Facing two strong South-West Conference opponents, the Joel Barlow High girls cross country team lost 18-45 to host Immaculate and 17-50 to Newtown in the opening meet of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Tess McDougall had Barlow’s fastest time, completing the course in 21 minutes, 40 seconds to place sixth overall. she was also the only Falcon finisher in the top 20.

Astrid Chen was next in 24:18, good for 21st. Two places later was Rachel August in 24:34.

Kyleigh Keyes was 26th in 25:00. Elizabeth Chan immediately followed five seconds later to complete the scoring fir the Falcons.