Girls swimming: Joel Barlow 94, Immaculate/Bethel 74

By Redding Pilot on September 13, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Getting its first victory of the season, the Joel Barlow High girls swimming and diving team defeated Immaculate/Bethel 94-74 on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The Falcons managed seven first places. One was in the 200-yard freestyle with Monica Koubeck finishing in minutes, 11.59 seconds.

Rebecca Lee won the 200 individual medley in 2:32.81 and Danae O’Dean likewise in the 50 free in 28.87.

Barlow diver Alana Foodman won her event and Deirdre Grob placed first in the 100 free in 1:01.99.

Another victory went to Lee in the 500 free in 6:00.38. Also getting the win, the 200 free relay team of Grob, Lee, O’Dean and Koubeck finished in 1:58.06.

