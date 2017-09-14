Some more top-three finishes were needed on the part of the Joel Barlow High girls swimming and diving team in the season opener.

The Falcons had at least one finisher place third or better in every event against Brookfield on Friday, Sept. 8. Brookfield, however, had a better representation in the top spots and cruised to a 110-75 win at the Weston Middle School pool.

Starting the meet in the 220-yard medley relay, the team of Gwen Kovac, Katherine Wright, Dana O’Dean and Monica Koubeck took second in two minutes, 7.47 seconds. Another runner-up finish came in the 200 free with Lee finishing in 2:14.78. Sophia Taylor was fourth in 2:19.60 and Kristy Kudej also scored points with a fifth-place time of 2:24.78.

Deidre Grob’s time of 2:30.60 in the 200 individual medley was good for another second place. The Falcons trailed by just 10 points (36-26) heading into the diving event. Alana Foodman was second with a score of 216.80 but was Barlow’s only entrant and Brookfield widened the gap to 57-36.

A time of 1:12.25 got Grob the win in the 100 butterfly. Sarah Weinstein was third in 1:19.81, Megan Zappulla was fourth in 1:22.12.

O’Dean won the 100 free in 1:03.65. Sarah Witherbee was fourth in 1:04.56 and Zoe Wegener also scored with a 1:05.75 for fifth.

Koubeck went the distance for Barlow in the 500 in 5:33.07, good for second. Lee touched the wall in 5:57.59 for third.

The Falcons had two teams place in the 200 free relay. Julia Cheung, Witherbee, Grob and Lee won it in 1:55.38. Third went to Kudej, Wegener, Hayden Beach and Taylor in 2:02.22.

Going one-two in the 100 backstroke, Zappulla and Taylor had times of 1:14.55 and 1:15.31 respectively. Barlow also got the win in the 100 breaststroke with Cheung finishing in 1:20.78. Wegener was fourth in 1:26.34.

Ending the meet on a winning note, Beach, Weinstein, Kudej and Zappulla finished the 400 free relay in 4:53.10.

Barlow visits Newtown on Friday at 4 p.m.