Mistakes may have made things interesting, but Joel Barlow High head football coach Rob Tynan would have preferred this team committed fewer in the season opener against Notre Dame of Fairfield.
The Falcons were called for a number of penalties, including a couple for unsportsmanlike conduct. A key turnover also resulted in some points for the competition.
But the Falcons did more things right than they did wrong and managed a few big plays of their own in a 32-27 win on Saturday, Sept. 9.
“I can handle some mistakes but that’s not Barlow football,” said Tynan. “That’s not how I coach the team.”
A big one came on its first series. Despite managing three first downs as they marched down the field, Barlow fumbled, setting up the Lancers’ first score. A 37-yard pass from Micah Brantley to Jeremy Reid was good for a touchdown and Gianni Franco’s kick the hosts led 7-0.
The Lancers would not have to wait long to regain possession. After recovering an onside kick, they had the ball on the Falcons 48. Two plays later, Brantley hit Josh Tracey with a 25-yard completion and with 2:27 left in the first quarter the Lancers were up 14-0.
Barlow wasted little time in responding. A pitch from quarterback Trevor Furrer to Tyler Starrett was good for 24 yards and with a facemask call against the Lancers the Falcons had the ball on the 10 to set up an Alex Stillman touchdown. Mike Puglio kicked the extra point.
Stillman also came up big for Barlow on Notre Dame’s next series, recovering a fumble on the Lancer 45 to set up a 17-year run by Henry Shaban and soon the score was tied with 8:44 left in the half.
Penalties would stymie both sides in the remainder of the half, as it remained a 14-14 game.
After the Lancers punted on their opening series, a 29-yard pass from Furrer to Shaban put Barlow on the Notre Dame 17. Stillman’s one-yard run gave his team the lead, and although the kick was blocked the Falcons were up 20-14.
Things were soon tied again when Brantley found Tavon Simpson wide open for a 42-yard touchdown pass and the extra point went wide of the uprights.
Despite a couple of penalties against them, the Falcons also scored on their next series with a 15-year sweep by Furrer and, after missing the two-point conversion, they were up 26-20.
A mishandled snap, resulting in a short punt on Barlow’s next series, gave the Lancers the ball on the Falcons 25 to set up another Lancer score, this time on a one-yard run by Brantley. With the extra point the hosts had the lead for the first time since the first quarter.
With less than eight minutes to go in the game, the Falcons started their final scoring drive. A last-second pitch from Furrer to Shaban on a fourth and two situation was good for a 37-yard touchdown run and the Falcons were back on top.
“That pitch on the last play, that’s a senior captain making a hell of a play with not much there,” said Tynan. “That’s why I have a senior captain at quarterback. He picked it up when we needed him the most and he made a pitch when a lot of quarterbacks would of went down and he got us win.”
Said Furrer, “We’ve been running that play over and over again and each time that corner had come a little closer in and I felt if I just held on at the last second we’d be able to get it off and thankfully it worked out.
Notre Dame did threaten on what would be its final series. On fourth down from the the Barlow 40, Brantley found an open receiver near the goal line but the pass was out of reach.
“We did a great job reading our keys, blocking the right man. We made some mistakes. In the end when it counted we picked each other up and got the ‘W.’”
Furrer finished with 180 yards rushing and one touchdown. He passed for 44.
Stillman ran for 51 yards and Shaban totaled 34. Each had two touchdowns.
Barlow visits Bassick on Saturday at 11 a.m.