In a rematch of last season’s South-West Conference finalists, the Joel Barlow High girls volleyball team lost 3-2 (18-25, 27-25, 23-25, 25-16, 12-15) to host Newtown on Wednesday, Sept. 13, for its first loss of the season.

Ava Campano led Barlow at the net with 21 kills. She also had nine service points.

Kiara Robichaud had 15 kills and 10 service points. Caitlin Colangelo had 37 assists and nine service points.