The Easton Republican Town Committee honored John Shaban at its annual campaign dinner at Tashua Knolls Golf Course in Trumbull. Adam Dunsby read a proclamation, declaring Sept. 9, 2017, John Shaban Day.

Shaban is the former representative of Connecticut’s 135th state House district but didn’t run for re-election. Dunsby replaced him in the 135th District, representing Easton, Redding and Weston, and is also Easton’s first selectman.