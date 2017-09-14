Easton Board of Selectmen appoints counsel

Following are news briefs from the Sept. 7 Easton Board of Selectmen meeting. In attendance were First Selectman Adam Dunsby, Selectman Carrie Colangelo and Selectman Robert Lessler. There was no public or board member comment, according to the meeting minutes.

Zoning regulation revisions

The Board of Selectmen appointed Berchem, Moses & Devlin to review the Planning and Zoning Commission’s revision of the Easton Zoning Regulations.

Union impasse

The town successfully negotiated new contracts with four of five employee unions that expired in the last fiscal year.

But it reached an impasse with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) local 1426, which represents Easton firefighters, and the union filed a grievance against the town.

The selectmen approved the appointment of Berchem, Moses & Devlin to represent the town in matters the contract with IAFF local 1426.

Freedom of Information complaint

Discussion and possible action on appointment of counsel for a Freedom of Information complaint filed by resident Fred Lovejoy was deferred to the end of the meeting.

Selectman Carrie Colangelo recused herself and left the room for the discussion.

The complaint, Docket No. 2017-0401, is against the chairman of the Police Commission, the Police Commission and the town. The chairman of the Police Commission, Rich Colangelo, is Carrie Colangelo’s husband.

Read Lovejoy’s complaint here.

Lessler and Dunsby appointed Berchem, Moses & Devlin to represent the interest of the chairman of the Police Commission, the Police Commission and the Town of Easton in the FOI complaint.