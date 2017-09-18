Easton finance board weighs streamlining, state cuts

Productivity-enhancing initiatives took up the bulk of the Easton Board of Finance’s September meeting. The board discussed a variety of initiatives to streamline some of its own processes — and ultimately improve how it functions in the upcoming fiscal year and beyond.

The purpose is to improve the functioning of the board, update how we operate and prepare for broader initiatives,” Chairman Matt Gachi said..

The board also reviewed budget transfers that happened during the 2016-17 fiscal year.

Among the transfers that were discussed at the Sept. 5 meeting was a $321,000 transfer of funds to the police department’s operating budget. The transfer was needed to help pay the excess overtime costs that resulted when an officer was on leave drawing worker’s compensation: Other officers had to work longer hours to fill in the gap, resulting in overtime charges.

“In addition, several of the department’s vehicles required more maintenance than anticipated,” said Christine Calvert, finance director. The transfer was approved by the board.

Technology focus

Several measures involve improved technology, particular the more widespread use of the Munis budgeting tool among departments at Town Hall. Currently, there are four other individuals besides Calvert who use this software, and having multiple departments on the same platform would smooth the budgeting process.

Calvert and Treasurer Wendy Bowditch will investigate what’s necessary to expand the use of this tool, including training that might be required and whether the current software license would cover additional people.

“Having this would be awesome, but it is going to cost money to do it,” said Bowditch.

“Our objective here is to make the process more collaborative and productive than it has been in the past,” said Gachi. While his goal is to make the process “as paperless as possible,” he said the complete lack of paper is something that won’t happen anytime soon.

One key advantage is that having all — or most — departments on one platform would enable everyone, including the Board of Finance, to track the budget in real time.

Gachi also called for the development of a “promise tracker” of sorts, which would keep an eye on those measures the board and departments commit to doing during each fiscal year.

Speaking of standardization, over the summer, board alternate Jamie Weinstein began creating a new presentation template for everyone to use in the budgeting process. This includes refashioning the Board of Finance’s own presentation to townwide hearings, such as the Annual Town Meeting in the spring.

“I’m close to finishing the template,” said Weinstein, a recent addition to the board. “I will have the final to show you at the next Board of Finance meeting.”Las

Consolidations ahead?

Board member Andy Kachele has spearheaded an effort to consolidate a variety of line-item accounts on departmental budgets.

“There are a number of accounts that are broken down on the budget that are of questionable value,” said Gachi.

In a related matter, First Selectman Adam Dunsby is working to get the members of the Board of Selectmen more engaged in the budget process.

“In our current process, every department comes before the Board of Finance — 44 departments in all,” Dunsby said. “As far as I know, Easton is the only town with that process. In addition, many of those departments’ budgets are very small: 21 have budgets lower than $100,000.”

Consolidation would enable the Board of Finance to spend less time on such matters and more time on “big-picture” issues — such as the looming crisis over state and municipal employee pensions. “You probably have two times as many meetings as any other Board of Finance [in Connecticut],” Dunsby said.

“Economizing is important,” said board member Art Laskey, who is heading an initiative to improve knowledge transfer on the Board of Finance. “But you also learn a lot from the hearing from people who come to talk about their budget [in the budget process].”

Those budget “owners” — department heads or budgeting specialists — live with that budget throughout each fiscal year, Laskey said, and have become intimately familiar with the details. Such details include those relatively small line items.

Such line-item visibility would need to be preserved, added board member Paul Lindoerfer. “That is a question for you, Andy and Jason [alternate board member Jason Stanevich], to resolve in your budget-streamlining project,” responded Gachi.

State-level questions

Among other items, board Clerk Michael Kot inquired about the status of the two bridges being rebuilt on Park Avenue. Dunsby noted that the construction is expected to take place on the first bridge in 2018, while the second will be done the following year.

Kot also asked whether there have been changes to the statewide budget cuts to municipalities. There haven’t, Dunsby said.

“The good news is that the teachers’ pension expenditures cannot be transferred to the towns without a legislative vote,” said Dunsby. Governor Dannel Malloy lacks sufficient votes in the legislature to make that happen, he noted.