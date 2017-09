Winning its third straight game, the Joel Barlow High boys soccer team shut out New Fairfiled 3-0 on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Barlow, which led 3-0 at halftime, was paced by Jack Warren, who netted all three goals. He was assisted by Adam Ortiz and Julio Calish.

Jackson Stalowir had a quiet day in goal for the Falcons, having to make just two saves for the shutout.