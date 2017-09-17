Easton Courier

Harvest Lights: Celebrating fall with seasonal tastings and live music

By Easton Courier on September 17, 2017 in Community, Events, Happenings, Lead News, News, Religion · 0 Comments

Christ Church Easton invites the community to its Harvest Lights evening under the stars on Saturday, Sept. 23, to celebrate the beginning of the fall season in rustic elegance.

Held on the picturesque grounds of Christ Church, Easton, Harvest Lights will offer seasonal tastings of regional wines, craft beers and locally sourced, signature hors d’oeuvres.

The Bedlam Brothers String Band will headline the event with a live performance of American traditional roots music. Assorted beverages will be available for purchase, and silent/live auctions will be offered throughout the evening.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 (senior discount available).

Christ Church, Easton, is located at 59 Church Road, just off Route 59. For more information about Harvest Lights, contact Christ Church, Easton, at 203-268-3569 or visit the Facebook page at http://bit.ly/2vGsXJY.

