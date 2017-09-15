Spotlight on area events

Golf tourney

The fourth annual Michael Ness Play it Forward Golf Tourney is set for Monday, Sept. 18, at the Oak Hills Golf Course in Norwalk. The tournament raises funds for the Connecticut Burn Center at Bridgeport Hospital, in memory of Michael Ness who was treated at the facility in 2013. Visit Michaelnessgolftournament.ticketleap.com to buy tickets for the tourney and or the awards dinner at Norwalk Inn.

Speaking of Women

60 Minutes Correspondent Lara Logan, a sexual assault and breast cancer survivor, will be the keynote speaker at the Speaking of Women luncheon, which this year marks its 20th anniversary. The event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Waterview in Monroe. Tickets are $175 for the luncheon and program. They are available by contacting Marissa Donnelly at [email protected]

Silent auction

The Easton Senior Center, 650 Morehouse Road, will have a silent auction now through Friday, Sept. 22. Hidden bidding will take place weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center is closed on weekends. The highest bidders will be called the week of Sept. 25. You need not be present to win. Call 203-268-1145 for more information.

Shred unwanted items

Jesse Lee United Methodist Church in Easton will hold its fourth annual document shredding event on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon. Unwanted documents of any type will be shredded.

Some items that homeowners might want to shred are old bank statements, checks, check registers or tax documents. Simply place unwanted documents in a box, paper clips, staples and all, and drive to the back parking lot of the church, 25 Flat Rock Road, on the day of the event.

Volunteers will unload the boxes safely and securely and shred the documents as you watch; simply pay a $10 per box fee, check or cash accepted

The shredding will be performed by ProShred, a licensed and insured company in Wallingford, which specializes in secure shredding services and document destruction.

Contact Howard Collis, team leader, at [email protected], or call 203-218-9319 with questions, or visit the church’s website, jesselee.org, or its Facebook page, for more information.

Hawk walk

Larry Fischer, a licensed bird bander and raptor, will lead a hawk walk at the orchard section of the Aspetuck Land Trust’s Trout Brook Valley Conservation Area on Saturday, Sept. 23, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.,, followed by a walk through the orchard.

The orchard and a connected farm and grasslands habitat is one of the largest blocks of open habitat in the state and region, bringing in specific birds that fit the land such as field and savannah sparrows, indigo bunting, eastern meadowlark, American pipit, bobolink, eastern bluebird, and many more in every season.

This area also pulls in many raptors of open habitats and forest edges as they migrate during the fall, sometimes holding dozens and dozens of birds. During this event Fischer will attempt to capture a couple of raptors to band and show the group close up before releasing them back into the orchard.

Directions and parking: Rte. 58 (Black Rock Tpke) past Bluebird Restaurant to Freeborn Road. Turn left on Freeborn. When woods stop on left (first house lot) look to right, there will be a dirt road through the woods. Drive into this road to blueberry bushes. Park at the end of dirt road through the woods, next to the Orchards Blueberry patch.

Terrain is easy

RSVP: [email protected] (25 people max), open to the public.

Harvest Lights

Christ Church Easton invites the community to its Harvest Lights evening “under the stars” on Saturday, Sept. 23, to celebrate the beginning of the fall season in rustic elegance.

Held on the church’as picturesque grounds, Harvest Lights will feature seasonal tastings of regional wines, craft beers and locally sourced, signature hors d’oeuvres.

The Bedlam Brothers String Band will headline the event with a live performance of American traditional roots music. Assorted beverages will be available for purchase, and silent/live auctions will be offered throughout the evening.

Christ Church Easton is at 59 Church Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 (senior discount available).

Paine open space hike

The Easton Conservation Commission will hold a public open house on Saturday, Oct. 7, (rain date, Saturday, Oct. 14,) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Paine Open Space Preserve, 212 Maple Road. Considered “the crown jewel” of Easton’s publicly owned property, the preserve contains 11 ponds and streams. Visitors are encouraged to meander through the acreage and return on their own to explore the open land. Refreshments will be served, and maps will be provided.