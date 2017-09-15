Events at the Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Monday, Sept. 18

4:15 p.m. — Third Grade Book Club. Kids in third grade join us to discuss The Miniature World of Marvin and James by Elise Broach. Copies of the book are available at the Easton Public Library. Stop by our circulation desk to check out a copy so that you can read the book before we meet to discuss it. Registration is required.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

6:00-7:00 p.m. — C2 Education’s SAT/ ACT Results. Test scores (from the Sept. 16 test) will be available at our follow-up and will include a full diagnostic read-out of your strengths and opportunities for improvement. Registration is required.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

7:00 p.m. — Adult Cross-Stitch Workshop. Join us for a lively evening where we will discuss the basics of cross-stitching. We will begin by learning about the different fabrics and threads available for this exciting craft. Then we will start a pattern that you can complete at home. Registration is required.

Thursday, Sept. 21

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

3:30-5:00 p.m. — Intro to Coding: Python (grades 6-8). Interested in learning to code? Join local high school student Rahul Kiefer for this three-part series in the basics of Python. No former coding experience is necessary. Bring your own laptop if you like or use one of ours. Registration is required.

4:15 p.m. — Tail Waggin’ Tutors. (grades K-5). Sign your readers up for a session with Tail Waggin’ Tutors for a 10-minute time slot to read to (and pet) a certified therapy dog. Sessions are by appointment only. Late arrivals will not be guaranteed a time slot. To register, email Myla at [email protected]

7:00 p.m. — Beyond Reading Book Discussion Group. Join us for a discussion of The Underground Girls of Kabul: In Search of a Hidden Resistance in Afghanistan by Jenny Nordberg.

Friday, Sept. 22

4:15 p.m. — Anime Movie Afternoon: Kiki’s Delivery Service. Join us for a movie afternoon. Snacks will be served. This program is for grades 6 through 12. Registration is required.

Saturday, Sept. 23

11:30 a.m. — Story Book Parade. The Story Book Parade will step off at 12 p.m. from SSES. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Dress up as your favorite story book character and parade down the hill to the library for pumpkin decorating. Prizes will be awarded for individuals and groups in various categories. Sponsored by the Friends of the Easton Library.

1:00 p.m. — Country Fair and Cow Chip Raffle. Our Country Fair and Cow Chip Raffle will begin at 1 p.m. on the library lawn. Old-fashioned fun at old-fashioned prices. Pie-eating contest, cake walk, and more. Buy a $20 lawn square for a chance to win $500. Sponsored by the Friends of the Easton Library.