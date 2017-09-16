Easton Courier

One World Music with Chris Merwin coming to the library

The Easton Public Library is at 691 Morehouse Road.

The Easton Public Library is at 691 Morehouse Road.
Chris Merwin brings his One World Music program to the Easton Public Library on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 4:30 p.m.

Geared for children ages 3 to eleven, the show features an interactive multicultural trip around the world with a variety of instruments from exotic lands.

Children will have the opportunity to learn about different cultures as well as play some of the instruments.

Merwin has spent the last 20 years studying various stringed instruments such as the Hawaiian steel guitar, Arabic oud, Turkish saz, and many others.

He has traveled to Tibet, China, Egypt, Hawaii, Cambodia, Thailand, and all over the United States. He has performed at the United Nations, for local congressmen and has made numerous appearances on TV and radio.

Registration is required. To register, use the library’s online event calendar, or contact Mary Beth Rassulo at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected]

