New programs for children and adults offered at the library

The Easton Public Library is introducing several new programs for children and adults, starting in September.

For the younger children, there is Baby’s First Story Time. This monthly program is designed to introduce pre-walkers to the music and movement format.

Using a cappella and recorded music, along with props, like the parachute, shaker eggs, and puppets, Baby’s First Story Time features 25 minutes of music, stories, and movement.

Afterwards, there will be 15 minutes of open play time, with age-appropriate toys and books so that parents and caregivers can have one-on-one time with the children, and also have time for socializing with other families. The program begins on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 10:30 a.m.

Story Time Crafters, for children in kindergarten through second grade, is a monthly story time that includes a special craft. The September program will be a special tribute to Harold and the Purple Crayon. The first 20 children will receive a free copy of the book to keep. Story Time Crafters meets on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 4:15 p.m. No registration is necessary.

Creators and Innovators is a DIY (do it yourself) program for middle graders in fourth through eighth grade. Local innovator Mike Ogrinz joins the group for the Sept. 15 program to teach how to make pencil sculptures. In the Oct. 13 program, the group will be working on a sign for the Innovation Space. Registration is required.

For adults, the library is introducing two needlecraft workshops: Cross-stitch and crochet, both taught by Ryan Tice, library assistant in the catalog department.

The Adult Cross-Stitch Workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. will feature a discussion about different fabrics and threads available for this fun craft. Attendees will learn how to cross stitch and also begin a pattern that they can finish at home.

The Adult Crochet Workshop, on Sept. 27, at 7 p.m., is designed for knitters and non-knitters alike, who want to learn to crochet. This program will teach three basic stitches, offer a discussion on yarns and hooks, and also provide a pattern which can be completed at home. Bring your own crochet hook. Sizes H, I, and J are preferred.

Both programs require registration. To register for any of these programs, use the library’s online event calendar at eastonlibrary.org or call the library at 203-261-0134.