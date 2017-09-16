Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com. The ECC brochure is available online. In the case of classes that have already started, it is never too late to sign up. The facility is a nut-free environment. Children cannot bring any food that may contain traces of nuts in them.

New Cooking Classes

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Ages 12+, members/$40; non-members/$50. More information on what will be cooked during each class is coming soon.

Dog Obedience

Puppy Kindergarten, ages 16+, Tuesdays, Sept. 19 to Nov. 7, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.

Adult Dog Obedience, ages 15+, Tuesdays, Sept.19 to Nov. 7, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.

Dogs must be at least 12 weeks old and have had their rabies vaccination. Puppies generally get a series of distemper vaccinations at 8 weeks, 12 weeks, 16 weeks and sometimes 18 weeks. Puppies should have had at least two of the DHL2PP distemper vaccinations before starting class. No classes Oct. 3 and Oct. 10

Camp

Vacation Camp, ages 5 to 14, Thursday, Sept. 21, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at The Easton Community Center, members/$60; non-members $75. This program is designed for parents who need to work when their children have the day off from school. Lunch is included. Also, please send with at least one nut-free snack for your child each day.

If this is your first time registering and your child takes medication, call the ECC at 203- 459-9700. Health Forms are needed to attend any of our camps. Forms will become available after registration. ECC is a nut-free environment. Children cannot bring any food that may contain traces of nuts in them.

Parent’s Night Out

Friday, Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., members/$25; non-members/$30. If you register at least one day prior you can receive $5 off of the price

While you are out enjoying dinner and a movie, your kids will enjoy a fun-filled evening of games, arts and crafts and much more. Dinner will be provided. If your child has any special or medical needs, call the office at 203-459 – 9700.

Parent and Tot Playgroup

Fridays, Sept. 22 to Oct. 20 , 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., five sessions, members/$65; non-members/$85. This program provides a great way for parents & tots to learn and develop together. Under the guidance and supervision of an experienced playtots staff member, each one hour class includes music, story time, movement, arts and crafts and free play. The program focuses on sensory skills and socialization to each age level.