Easton Parks and Recreation Department posts activities

Easton Parks and Recreation, 652 Morehouse Road; 203-268-7200; online registration at eastonrec.com. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 to 4 p.m. Find fall and winter programs on the website at eastonrec.com. The following comes from the Easton Parks and Recreation Department:

Register early

Most programs have limited enrollments. Besides not getting into the program, nothing cancels programs more than waiting until the last minute to register as classes may have been cancelled due to low enrollment. It is best recommended that you register at least two weeks prior to the start of a program.

Fall after-school activities start this month at Samuel Staples Elementary School and the Easton Art Center.

Listed are some of the after school programs and their start dates: Stepping Out Acting (new vendor) — Mondays, Oct. 16; Hip Hop Dance — Thursdays, Sept. 28; Running Club — Fridays, Sept. 22; Karate — Mondays, started Sept. 11; Hooping (winter) — Wednesdays, Jan. 24; Mad Science (fall and winter) — Wednesday and Thursdays, Sept. 27 and Jan. 25; Girls Inc — Wednesdays, Sept. 27; Litera Kid — Fridays, Sept. 22; K&1 Basketball — Wednesdays, (winter) Feb. 7; Tech Stars — Multiple programs throughout the year (see website); Level Up Village, Global Programming — Thursdays, Sept. 28; Tennis — Outdoor at HKMS courts, Fridays, Sept. 15 and Indoor at SSES, Thursdays, Nov. 2; Winter Pick Up Basketball — Saturdays at HKMS.

The Easton Art Center — After School, Painting, Yoga, Mini-Picasso, Music Lessons. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday classes.

Take bus# 8 after school from SSES to the Easton Art Center; Bus# 9 after school from HKMS to the Easton Art Center.

Upcoming events

Trunk or Treat (Halloween) and the Easton Library Tree Lighting.