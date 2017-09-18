Aspetuck Land Trust invites people of all ages to two hikes

Saturday, Sept 23, Larry Fischer, a licensed bird bander and raptor, will lead a hawk walk at the orchard section of the Aspetuck Land Trust’s Trout Brook Valley Conservation Area on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., followed by a walk through the orchard.

The orchard and a connected farm and grasslands habitat is one of the largest blocks of open habitat in the state and region, bringing in specific birds that fit the land such as field and savannah sparrows, indigo bunting, eastern meadowlark, American pipit, bobolink, eastern bluebird, and many more in every season.

This area also pulls in many raptors of open habitats and forest edges as they migrate during the fall, sometimes holding dozens and dozens of birds. During this event Fischer will attempt to capture a couple of raptors to band and show the group close up before releasing them back into the orchard.

Directions and parking: Take Route 58 (Black Rock Tpke) past Bluebird Restaurant to Freeborn Road. Turn left on Freeborn. When woods stop on left (first house lot) look to right, and there will be a dirt road through the woods. Drive into this road to the blueberry bushes. Park at the end of the dirt road through the woods, next to the blueberry patch.

Terrain is easy, open to the public.

RSVP: [email protected] (25 people max).

Autumn StoryWalk

The Aspetuck Land Trust in conjunction with the Westport Library will hold an event for all ages on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The whole family is invited to inaugurate a new StoryWalk installation at Aspetuck Land Trust’s Leonard Schine Preserve.

StoryWalk is an innovative way for children — and adults — to read a story while meandering along a trail. This self-guided walk features the book Sarah Faire and the House at the End of the World, by Alex Giannini, and will remain in place for all to enjoy through Halloween.

Christine’s Critters will bring live animals to add to the fun. Christine Peyreigne is a licensed falconer, wildlife rehabilitator for migratory birds and an educator with raptors and reptiles.

Other child-friendly features at the preserve include a natural playground plus a children’s nature trail and a little free library where people can take a book and leave a book.

StoryWalk is a registered trademark owned by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt.

Directions and parking: The Leonard Schine Preserve is located off Weston Road (Route 57 in Westport). Park on Glendinning Road (private road), which is located 1/10 mile North of Lyons Plains Road (before W. Branch Road Extension). Look for the preserve sign on the right. Park roadside at the entrance to the preserve.

Terrain is easy