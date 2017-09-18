Hwang opposes Bridgeport casino plan

State Sen. Tony Hwang Monday announced his opposition to plans to build a new casino in Bridgeport.

Hwang (R-28) issued the following statement:

“When Gov. Malloy signed the casino expansion bill into law, I noted that a casino somewhere in Fairfield County could one day be our reality.

“I said that Gov. Malloy placed his bet. He signed a bad bill.

“When he signed it, Gov. Malloy should have said, ‘See you in court,’ because that’s where this issue will be for years and years.

“Economically, it makes little sense to expand casino gambling when the Northeast faces a growing casino glut. You can’t base a successful, sustainable economy on gambling.

“And what about the human costs? Casinos spread gambling addiction, debt, bankruptcies, and crime. We cannot ignore the societal costs that gambling has brought to Connecticut: The families that have been torn apart, the lost hopes, and the suicides.

“I will continue to raise awareness about the costs of expanded gambling and speak out for the victims.

“A diverse coalition of religious and grassroots groups has joined me. The Coalition Against Casino Expansion in Connecticut (NoMoreCasinosInCT.org) is comprised of Catholics, Episcopalians, Lutherans, Muslim, Methodists and Baptists.

“We have undertaken what many call a ‘David vs. Goliath’ fight, but this is a fight worth having, and we will not give up.”

