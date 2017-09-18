Easton Courier

By Redding Pilot on September 18, 2017

The Joel Barlow High girls volleyball team avenged loss earlier in the season by defeating Newtown 3-2 (23-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-9) win at home on Monday, Sept. 18.

Barlow, which also played a five-setter in the earlier encounter, was paced at the net by Ava Campano, who had 17 kills and two stuff bocks. She also had six digs and seven service points.

Kiara Robichaud also had a strong net game with 12 kills and two block stuffs. On the floor, she had 11 digs.

Julia Mullin had eight kills. Caitlin Colangelo had 39 assists with two block stuffs and five digs.

