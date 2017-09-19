Redding Legislators, Hopeline of Danbury holding town-wide Diaper Drive

State Reps. Will Duff (R-2) and Adam Dunsby (R-135), along with State Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26), in cooperation with the Hopeline of Danbury, is holding a town-wide Diaper Drive through Oct. 11.

The Redding legislative delegation put together a month-long diaper drive with Hopeline for in-need Redding families after learning that diapers are not covered by Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Redding residents can donate diapers at the following locations until Oct. 11:

Redding Town Hall at 100 Hill Road

Mark Twain Library at 439 Redding Road

According to state statistics, a month’s supply of diapers can cost over $100. Unfortunately, the vast majority of licensed day care centers do not accept cloth diapers and require parents and caregivers to provide a steady supply of disposable diapers.

Most people living in poverty do not have affordable access to washing facilities. Furthermore, most coin-operated laundromats do not allow customers to wash cloth diapers for health and sanitary reasons. Additionally, most low-income parents can’t afford a membership to a discount club like BJ’s or Costco where diapers are less expensive.