Easton Dog Park to hold second annual Doggie Halloween Party

The invitation to the Doggie Trick-or-Treat and Costume Party at the Easton Dog Park makes it official.

Easton Dog Park Families will hold their second annual Doggie Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Easton Dog Park, 360 Sport Hill Road, Easton, Conn. (Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Dress to impress: A Halloween costume contest will be held promptly at 2 p.m.

The organizers will collect any unwanted doggie items, towels, sheets or blankets, and any additional proceeds collected over party costs will be donated to the Easton Animal Shelter.

Easton Dog Park families thank Chomper Brand Toys for their toy donation for the festivities.

Entry fee is $10 per dog and includes the cost of the party, contest prize bags, doggie trick-or-treat table, “delicious” human snacks and a festive setup for picture taking.

RSVP: Jenn Cocchia, 203-395-3706, via TEXT ONLY.

An estimated 30 dogs attended the first Doggie Halloween Party in 2016.