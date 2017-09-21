The top-three finishes the Joel Barlow High girls swimming and diving team had been looking for this season were within reach in its meet against Immaculate/Danbury.

The Falcons took two out of the top three places in most of the events on Tuesday, Sept. 12, to secure a 94-74 win at the Weston Middle School pool.

Immaculate/Bethel’s only lead came early in the meet with a win in the 200-yard medley relay. The Falcons were second with Sophia Taylor. Deirdra Grob, Julia Cheung and Sarah Witherbee finishing in two minutes, 14.53 seconds.

A win in the 200 freestyle helped tie it up. Monica Koubeck led in 2:11.59. Megan Zappulla was fourth in 2:32.75 and Katherine Wright also scored with a fifth-place time of 2:44.28.

Taking the lead for good, the Falcons also won the 200 individual medley. First went to Becca with a 2:32.81 and Taylor was fourth in 2:35.41. Zoe Wegener also scored with a fifth-place time of 2:49.93.

The Falcons went one-two in the 50 free with Danae O’Dean and Witherbee touching the wall in 28.87 and 29.03, respectively. Kristy Kudej also scored in 30.03 for fourth.

Alana Foodman won the diving event. Barlow then took third through fourth in the 100 butterfly with Cheung (1:13.13), Koubeck (1:14.09) and Sarah Weinstein (1:21.27) finishing in order.

Grob won the 100 free in 1:01.99, as the Falcons took three of the top four places. Kudej was third in 1:05.75 and Wegener took fourth in 1:07.73.

Lee then got her second win, this one coming in the 500 free in 6:00.38. Right behind her was Taylor in 6:06.74 and Hayden Beach was fifth in 6:31.65.

Another one-two finish was in the 200 free relay. Grob, Lee, O’Dean and Koubeck won it in 1:58.06 and Witherbee, Kudej, Wegener and Zappulla were second in 2:37.71.

With Weinstein, Grob and Witherbee finishing third through fifth in the 100 backstroke, the Falcons had secured enough points to win the meet, and opted to swim the remaining events unofficially.

Barlow visits Bunnell on Friday at 7 p.m. and goes to Stratford on Tuesday at 4:15.