EDITORIAL: A sweet new year

The Jewish High Holy Days began on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at sundown with the two-day holiday Rosh Hashanah, the start of the Jewish New Year.

An eight-day period of reflection and repentance will follow, ending with Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year. Special holiday candles are lit before the onset of the holy days. Like on Shabbat, the Sabbath, observant Jews do no work on Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. “Shanah tova” or “have a sweet new year” is the greeting people give each other. It is traditional on Rosh Hashanah to dip cut-up apples into honey to symbolize the sentiment and to spend the day at temple, reflecting on the past year.

The Torah, which is Jewish religious literature, law, and teaching as contained chiefly in the Old Testament and the Talmud, commands the sounding of the shofar, made from an animal horn, during this time of reflection.

The coming year’s fate may be changed for the better during the intervening days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, involving a conscious decision to turn away from the sins of the past and act in accordance with God’s commandments in the future.

Jews are taught that God decides on Rosh Hashanah what their fate will be during the coming year, but the decision is not sealed until Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. “May you be inscribed in the book of life for a happy new year” is another greeting for the high holy days observance.

Yom Kippur begins on Friday, Sept. 29, at sundown and continues until after nightfall on Saturday, Sept. 30. Despite its solemnity and time spent in temple atoning for mistakes, a feeling of joy and closeness to God permeates the holiday.

The time of fasting and atonement lasts almost 26 hours and concludes with prayers and a festive meal to break the fast.

Anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. surged more than one-third in 2016 and have jumped 86% in the first quarter of 2017, according to new data from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

In its annual Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents, ADL reports a massive increase in the amount of harassment of American Jews, particularly since November, and a doubling in the amount of anti-Semitic bullying and vandalism at non-denominational K-12 grade schools.

The Jewish High Holidays are a fitting time for Americans to come together to denounce Anti-Semitism and religious, ethnic, racial and economic hatred against others of any group.

That would bring hope for a sweet new year for everyone.