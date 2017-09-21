Meet Brie the calf at Easton Country Fair and Cow Chip Raffle

The 26th annual Story Book Parade will lead the festivities at the Easton Public Library’s Country Fair and Cow Chip Raffle.

This year’s bovine celebrity is Brie, a Holstein calf, born on Dec. 23, 2016. She’s already well over 400 pounds! Her mother, Ivory, is one of the two cows the farmers milk every dayat Shaggy Coos Farm on Center Road.

The Story Book Parade and eighth annual Country Fair and Cow Chip Raffle will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23. The parade starts at Samuel Staples Elementary School, 515 Morehouse Road, Easton, Conn., at noon. Parade registration is at 11:30 a.m. Pre-registration forms are available at the library.

The Country Fair and Cow Chip Raffle follows the parade at 1 p.m. at the Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Road, Easton, Conn.

Children can dress up as their favorite story book character and show off their costume to the judges and spectators at the parade, then march to the library, or come and watch the parade go by. This year’s grand marshal is Elizabeth Portillo, children’s librarian.

The Cow Chip Raffle and Country Fair will follow with “old-fashioned fun at old-fashioned prices.” There will be refreshments for sale and games.

To take part in the raffle, purchase one or more of 324 squares on the grid for $20 per square, then watch and wait for the cow to deposit a chip on a square. If the chip lands on your square, you’ll win $500. Tickets are available at the library, and must be purchased before 2 p.m., when the cow enters the enclosure.

Proceeds from the Cow Chip Raffle and Country Fair will be used to support a “One Book/One Town” Community Reads Program, which the library is hoping to launch in January.

For directions to the library, visit eastonlibrary.org. For more information, contact Lynn Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or via email at [email protected].