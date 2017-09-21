Bus depot plans are now in limbo

Plans to build a bus depot for Easton and Redding school buses on land behind Samuel Staples Elementary School have reached an impasse.

“Right now, the whole thing sits in limbo,” Easton Board of Education Chairman Jeffrey Parker said.

Parker explained the new developments to school board members at their Sept. 12 meeting.

He said it’s his impression that “Redding thinks it’s a Board of Education issue, not a town issue.”

In other words, decisions about the terms and conditions of the proposed site should be made by the Easton, Redding and ER9 boards of education and not the towns, he said.

The process of choosing a bus depot site began more than a year ago when the landowner of the existing school bus facility in Bethel told officials that the property was on the market and lease couldn’t be extended. The facility was set to close in June 2018.

Dattco, the bus company that serves Easton, Redding and Region 9 schools, told town officials there were no other sites available, Parker said.

“That’s when the Easton board thought it would be prudent to look for a site,” he said. “If a site was agreed to in Easton or Redding, it would take the burden off Dattco. It’s Dattco’s responsibility to find a place for the buses.”

After considering several locations in Easton, officials had pretty much settled on the Staples site. Redding officials said that town has no place for a depot.

Easton was reluctantly willing to use town-owned land near Staples and incur the $397,000 cost of building a parking lot for 48 buses and 60 cars and a small building for the dispatcher and bus drivers.

Redding would pay Easton rent, which would offset the cost of building the depot over a period of time.

As part of the agreement, Redding’s rent would be no more than what they paid in Bethel, Parker said, and “once they covered the $397,000, we would offer them a discount on rent going forward.”

Contract extension

The urgency of housing the buses eased somewhat in June when the Bethel landowner told officials he’d be willing to extend the contract through June 2019.

“He’d charge us a 2% rent increase which Dattco would absorb,” Parker said.

As plans for the Staples site moved forward, a site plan was drawn up out and costs were confirmed, Parker said. “We’re all ready to go. If there had been an agreement between Easton and Redding, construction of this [depot] would already have been underway.”

Parker said he learned about Redding’s shift in thinking at a discussion this past June among officials from both towns.

The purpose of the gathering was to update people and “bring interested parties together,” he said.

“Coming out of the meeting, the general sense was that the Town of Redding felt this should be decided by the boards of education and not the towns. Now that the town of Redding has no interest in the deal, it falls back on the boards of education.”

Benefits of Easton site noted

Easton officials have often emphasized the benefits of housing the buses in Easton. The plan would create a revenue stream, since Redding would pay rent, and Easton would no longer pay rent to Bethel. In addition, Easton would save an estimated $70,000 a year in labor and gasoline costs, based on shorter travel times and distances, officials said.

The current cost to rent a bus depot in Bethel is $179,000 annually, while the cost to run an in-house depot will be about $43,000.

Housing the buses in Easton would give the town control over transportation costs, and the town wouldn’t be subject to the whims of another town.

“We’d be in control of our own destiny,” Parker said.

But now, things have changed.

“If Easton wouldn’t get the plusses, why would we have any interest in doing it?” Parker asked. “Now we’re left to work it out between the boards of education. It complicates it. I don’t know if Easton is interested in housing the buses.”

He said it would be challenging to come up with agreements about rent or other issues if three school boards had to reach a consensus.

Dattco would need to come to Easton and work out contract issues and report back to the three boards that would vote on it, he said.

Parker posed a hypothetical question to school board members.

“Would Easton want to work with boards of education where the membership turns over or would they rather work with a town entity? Easton would like it to be the towns, Redding would like it to be boards of education.”

He said the next step would be for the Easton, Redding and Region 9 Transportation Committee to “meet and discuss the options.”

The committee would then make a recommendation to the three separate boards of education.

Transportation Committee Chairman Paul Coppinger “has been encouraged to call a meeting,” Parker said.

Easton school board member Randy Hicks didn’t mince words during the bus depot discussion.

“This is nuts,” Hicks said.

It’s incorrect to say it’s a board of education decision, Hicks said later.

“Ultimately, Dattco needs to find a home for these buses,” he said. “Get the board of education out of this. Have the Town of Easton negotiate directly with Dattco, as can the town of Redding. It’s not the board of education’s responsibility to dictate to Dattco where to put the buses.”

Hicks reiterated the benefits of housing the buses at the Staples School site, including generating revenue for the town and saving money by cutting down on fuel costs.

“There’s no easy solution, but the best solution is available,” he said.

Coppinger, chairman of the transportation committee, couldn’t be reached for comment.