Joel Barlow High head girls volleyball coach Carol Asplund did not want her team’s match against New Canaan to go to three sets.

Ahead 2-1 in games, the Falcons were two points away from having their opponent tie the match on Wednesday, Sept. 20. After calling a timeout, the Falcons rallied in time to clinch a 3-1 win (25-14, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24) in a non-conference match at home.

The defending South-West conference champs, the Falcons gave the Rams some trouble in the first set, as the latter dealt with some passing difficulties in falling behind 18-12 before calling timeout. Such did little to stop the momentum, as Barlow made us of some strong net play by Ava Campano in particular in taking the first set.

It was more of the same in the next set as the Falcons again. Carson Allsteadt helped keep her team in contention before the Falcons stretched the lead to 2-0 in games.

Barlow appeared to be on its way to a sweep in the third set with Kiara Robichaud leading the way. Trailing 20-15, the Rams came roaring back on the serve of Carey Callahan to tie it.

“I made a lot of subs in the third game and kind of broke our rhythm,” said Asplund. “As a coach I know better than that as a coach. The girls I put it played great but I think I did too much to fast.”

Barlow was two points away from clinching the win when it faulted on its serve. Jess Parrino then served up three points to sent the match to a fourth set.

That one was a one or two-point contest most of the way. Allsteadt’s kill put the Rams a point away from a fifth and deciding set but they faulted on their serve. A kill by Campano, followed by a hitting error by the Rams ended the match.

“They had to dig out a hole that I had created for them,” said Asplund. “They did OK.”

Campano had a strong net game with 23 kills. She also had four aces and seven digs.

Robichaud was also a force at the net with 14 kills and helped out on the floor with 12 digs. Caitlin Colangelo had 31 assists and three kills.