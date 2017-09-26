Easton woman chairs cybersecurity conference

Pamela Gupta of Easton chairs a security conference that focuses on educating business and security leaders on the impact of cybersecurity threats on their strategic and operational risks. Northeast Annual Cybersecurity Conference (NEACS.org) is on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Trumbull Marriott.

Oct. 17, 2017 has been declared as Connecticut’s Cybersecurity Awareness day by Gov. Dannel Malloy for the fifth year the day of the conference has been proclaimed as Connecticut’s Cybersecurity Awareness day.