Easton police swear-in new officer

Easton’s newest police officer was sworn into office Monday. Massimo D’Elia, a 20-year veteran with the Connecticut State Police, replaces Sgt. David Simpson who retired in August after 33 years with the department.

D’Elia, who was a sergeant in the State Police, brings Easton “vast experience and knowledge,” according to Police Chief Tim Shaw.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby welcomed guests to the swearing-in ceremony Sept. 17 in the community room of the Easton Public Library.

Shaw introduced D’Elia, his wife, Alix, and their three children, Robert, 14, and twins Adriana and Giana, 12.

“You’re part of our family now,” Shaw said.

D’Elia’s career has been in patrol, investigation, internal affairs and a governor’s detail. He also worked in the Statewide Narcotics Task Force and is a two-time recipient of the Mothers Against Drunk Driving award and other department awards and recognition.

“He is a well-rounded officer who will continue our community/family policing philosophy,” Shaw said. “We look for community-driven, family-oriented officers. We’re happy to have him on our team.”

Police Commission Chairman Richard Colangelo said he and D’Elia grew up on the same street in Stamford.

“All the kids would hang out,” Colangelo said. “I’ve known him since he was he was 6 or 7 years old.”

They have kept in touch since D’Elia went into law enforcement. “I value the friendships I have with officers,” said Colangelo, who is state’s attorney for the town of Stamford.

Colangelo swore in D’Elia, and Alix D’Elia pinned her husband’s Easton badge.

D’Elia’s twin brother, Marco, other family members and fellow law enforcement officials attended the ceremony to support the new Easton officer. Michael Fedele, former lieutenant governor, was also there. D’Elia was part of Fedele’s security detail.

“Massimo was part of my security detail,” said Fedele, who served during Gov. Jodi Rell’s administration. “He was my primary daily driver for four years. I spent more time with him than I spent with my family at the time. “You guys got a great patrolman and a good all-around person.”

D’Elia, who lives with his family in Fairfield, said he is excited about working in Easton.

“We’ve been neighbors of Easton, and we spend a lot of time in Easton. We always come here to get our Christmas tree and pumpkins. It’s an honor for me to be able to work for the town of Easton.”

D’Elia said he would call Colangelo, his childhood friend, when he needed help or guidance in his law enforcement position. “I called him for advice, and he was always there.”