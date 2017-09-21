This Weekend: art show openings, funk, jazz, heavy metal concerts, nature walks, outdoor benefit galas & more

Cleary’s New Orleans funk in concert

Grammy Award-winner Jon Cleary will bring his New Orleans funk and “real music played real good” to the Ridgefield Playhouse stage Thursday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m. For ticket holders, there’s a complimentary wine tasting in the lobby before show along with an art exhibit. Kicking off night is Jimmy Greene, Grammy Award-winning jazz saxophonist, gospel musician, producer and WCSU music professor. Tickets, $37.50, are available at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795.

‘Seeing is Being’ art show opens in New Canaan

“Seeing is Being” is the new show, featuring art by Deborah Chaney, Edhu Nascimento and Cris Xavier, that opens before the weekend at New Canaan Library’s H. Pelham Curtis Gallery — today, Sept. 21, but the opening reception will be held on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. with a question-answer session with the artists beginning at 3:30. All are welcome. Printmaker Chaney offers “radical color and movement” and Xavier and Nascimento’s exhibit their Windows series. Xavier call her collages, “Land Escapes.” The exhibit, curated by Mary Moross and Micaela Porta, runs through Nov. 5 at the library, at 151 Main Street. For more details, call 203-594-5076 or visit newcanaanlibrary.org.

Four-day boat show in Norwalk

The Norwalk Boat Show also lauches before the weekend starts. The show, with many boats on exhibit and many activities for children takes place Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Norwalk Cove Marina, 48 Calf Pasture Beach Road, East Norwalk. Activities include touch-a-boat, boat simulators, a wing eating contest, the island-inspired music of Eric Stone, Nature Nick’s Animal Adventure, canoe, kayak and paddleboard demonstrations and much more. Admission is $15 for adults, and it’s free for ages 12 and younger (when accompanied by adult). For tickets and the full list of things to do, visit boatshownorwalk.com.

Dee Snider concert Friday in Ridgefield

Twisted Sister lead singer Dee Snider’s concert Friday at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse will include the heavy metal band’s classics and songs from the New York City native’s new album We Are The Ones. Tickets, $95, are available at 203-438-5795 or ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Carnival in Milford begins Friday

The St. Mary School Milford Carnival starts on Friday, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., and continues Saturday, 1 to 11 p.m., with a fireworks show at 10, and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. at 72 Gulf Street, Milford. Besides rides and games, there will be food, including baked goods, plus 50/50 raffles. The wristband for rides is $25 per day. There’s a raffle for a Nissan Altima 2.5S, an Apple iPad 128GB with wifi or a $250 Shoprite gift card, with tickets at $5 available at the school office or parish office. The drawing is Sunday at 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 203-878-6539 or visit saintmaryschoolmilford.org/carnival.

Fifth Writers Conference opens in Ridgefield Friday

The Ridgefield Writers Conference returns with the opening conference set to take place at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street on Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., with readings and an author Q&A panel featuring memoirist Peter Selgin, bestselling author Jamie Cat Callan and award-winning novelist Pete Nelson. The event is free and open to the public, and includes a wine and cheese networking reception. On Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., there will be workshops patterned after those of MFA in creative writing, offering instruction and inspiration in craft and art of writing. The faculty includes author Peter Selgin (advanced nonfiction and memoir), award-winning novelist Hollis Seamon (master class in fiction, young adult and middle grade), award-winning author Chris Belden (long and short fiction), bestselling author Jamie Cat Callan (creative nonfiction), James Chesbro (nonfiction and essay), and award-winning editor Adele Annesi (art of revision). To celebrate this fifth annual event, the conference will feature as the keynote speaker Carlos Eire, author of Waiting for Snow in Havana, winner of the National Book Award in Nonfiction in U.S. New this year: two Saturday afternoon breakout sessions: Young Writers in Residence, for young writers and those who support them, and What’s Next in the Writing Life, with tips for emerging and established writers of all genres. Sponsored by Ridgefield Library and Word for Words, LLC, the conference provides book and resource tables, as well as book signings. For more details, visit ridgefieldwritersconference.blogspot.com or contact Adele Annesi at [email protected] or at 203-894-1908. You can register for open events on Friday and Saturday at ridgefieldlibrary.org/news_events.

Miller opens new Live @ MAC series

Pop, rock and jazz singer-songwriter and musician Sheri Miller, who hails from a Long Island family of music industry pros, will perform Friday at 8 p.m. at the Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. The Milford Arts Council’s Live @ the MAC music series is opening the 2017-18 season with this performer who has been called “Exquisite…talented…steadfastly original” by Anne O’Neary, of Music Connection Magazine. Doors open at 7:30. Tickets, $20 ($15 for MAC members), are available at milfordarts.org or 203-878-6647.

Al Stewart in concert in Danbury

An Acoustic Evening with Al Stewart is on the bill Friday night at 8 at The Palace Danbury, 165 Main Street, Danbury. Stewart will combine folk-rock music with tales of “the great characters and events of history.” Tickets, $35 and $40 in advance, and $39, $49 at the door, are available at thepalacedanbury.com or 203-794-9944.

Mates of State at Capitol Theatre

Mates of State, the husband and wife, indie pop duo, Kori Gardner and Jason Hammel, who are on tour with a new self-produced EP You’re Going To Make It, will play The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y., on Friday, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets, $12-$15, are available at thecapitoltheatre.com or 914-937-4126.

Climb Challenge aids services for vets

The third annual Step Up For The Brave Stadium Stair Climb Challenge will include an appearance by Collective Soul lead singer Ed Roland on Saturday at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard, 500 Main Street, Bridgeport, rain or shine. The event is a benefit In support of the organization and the work it does serving veterans. Check-in opens at 8 a.m. The registration fees are $35 for adults and $20 for students, and include a light breakfast, t-shirt and “satisfaction of knowing you’re helping Connecticut’s homeless veterans.” The climb follows a guided course along the stadium stairs. Chaz from 99.1 WPLR’s Chaz and AJ morning show will emcee the event. Tickets and information are available at HomesForTheBrave.org.

Forest to Shore Day Saturday, Harvest Festival Sunday in Stratford

Forest to Shore Day, with a wide variety of free activities for families, takes place in Stratford on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nature walks and arts events will be at Stratford Point, Shakespeare Theatre and Roosevelt Forest. A falconer and the Beardsley Zoomobile will be at the point; Curious Creatures and the Hawk and Owl Show at the forest. Animal Embassy and Midsummer Night’s Dream will be at the Shakespeare Theatre. Concerts will take place on Paradise Green. Miniature Railroad Museum will be at Boothe Memorial Park. For the complete schedule, visit CelebrateStratford.com. Then, on Sunday in Stratford, the 40th annual Harvest Festival of Arts & Crafts will take place at Paradise Green from 10 to 4, rain or shine. Sixty artisans and crafters are expected to take part in the show sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Bridgeport. There will also be music, books, and kids’ activities.

Discovering mushrooms on walk in woods

New Pond Farm Education Center at 101 Marchant Road in Redding is the site of the center’s Woodland Mushroom Discovery Walk, from 9 to 2. The free walk will be led by Joe Brandt from The CT/Westchester Mycological Association. Guests are invited to bring a bag lunch and stay for an identification session. Registration is required at newpondfarm.org or call 203-938-2117.

Book sale starts early Saturday in Wilton

The Wilton Library’s Awesome Autumn Book Sale fund-raiser begins Saturday with early buying from 9 to 10 a.m., at the library, at 137 Old Ridgefield Road in Wilton Center, with a $5 admission fee. Admission is free that day from 10 to 5 and Sunday from 1 to 5 and Monday from 10-5 (when items will be half price). The selections range from board books and picture books to young adult novels; to bestsellers, fiction and nonfiction in categories such as mysteries, gardening, travel, biographies and more. There will be gently used, new, collectible and rare books, more than 1,100 classical, jazz and Latin CDs and close to 100 classical DVDs, more than 400 records in pop culture music. For more details, visit wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-3950.

Hawk Walk in Weston

Larry Fischer, licensed bird bander who’s knowledgeable about raptors, will lead the Hawk Walk on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the orchard section of the Aspetuck Land Trust’s Trout Brook Valley Conservation Area in Weston. The event is open to the public. For directions and parking instructions, visit aspetucklandtrust.org. RSVP to: [email protected].

Garlic Festival Saturday in Milford

The Autumn Garlic Festival takes place on Saturday from 10 to 4 at the gazebo on the green in downtown Milford. It’s presented by the Milford Recreation Department’s Benson-Crump Memorial Community Gardens program. The rain date is Sept. 24.

Art, crafts, music at street fair

The Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut will present the Danbury Artisans Street Fair on Saturday from 11 to 7 in downtown Danbury. The fair feature handmade items from original fine art to upscale crafts, indie music, performing arts and more. For more details, go to artswesternct.org.

Dog contests at show

The Bellamy-Ferriday House and Garden, a Connecticut landmark at 9 Main Street North in Bethlehem, will host its annual dog show on Saturday from noon to 4. The activities include a Mutt-Strut costume contest, Strike-a-Paws pet photo contest, best trick competition, BowWow Olympics course, king and queen of show, and Pet Look-Alike Parade. There will also be crafts, music, candid canine antics, and food and treats available for purchase. Admission is a $15 registration fee, which covers one adult and one dog) or $8 per adult; $5 for children and free for those 2 and under. The rain date is Sept. 24. Dogs must be up-to-date on shots and on leash. Pre-registration is requested at 203-266-7596 or go to ctlandmarks.org for the form. The historic house and garden are open for tours through October.

185 artists in outdoor show

A total of 185 juried artists are expected to take part in the 56th annual Armonk Outdoor Art Show on Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 4, both days, at 205 Business Park Drive, Armonk, N.Y. There will also be kids’ activities, decorating assistance, a food court, free parking with a shuttle bus. There’s a free movie Friday and a free concert Saturday at the North Castle Public Library. For more details, visit armonkoutdoorartshow.org.

Many bands in bluegrass fest

The Westchester Bluegrass Club will present the second annual Ben Fest, honoring the memory of the late banjo player Ben Freed, on Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. at Lake Clubhouse, 33 Lake Way, Purdys, N.Y. Award-winning bluegrass musicians Tony Trischka and Michael Daves are headlining the event with seven bands spanning a variety of bluegrass genre. The suggested donation is $25 per adult, $10 for ages 12-18. It’s free for children under 12. There will be a shuttle from Purdys Metro-North station to the festival site. For more information, contact Michael Burns, via email [email protected] or 914-213-9212.

Free Music for Young Persons’ Concert Saturday

Double bass player Samuel Suggs will “reveal the musical genius of Purcell, Bach, Walter and his own solo compositions” as the free Music for Young Persons’ Concerts Series begins a new season Saturday at 2 p.m. at Pequot Library at 720 Pequot Avenue, in Southport. A master class for advanced double bass students follows. Registration is required; email [email protected] for details. The suggested donation is $35. The concert free for adults attending with children, otherwise a donation is requested. The doors open at 1:45. For more details, visit musicforyouth.net.

40th Juried Show opens in Ridgefield

The Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ 40th annual Juried Show opens Saturday with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. at the gallery at 34 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. Lisa Hayes Williams, who served as juror, “thoroughly enjoyed the jurying process and was impressed by the caliber of submissions,” according to rgoa.org. Williams, a Connecticut native, is curatorial assistant to the director of the New Britain Museum of American Art, and previously worked at the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, and David Zwirner Gallery. Also opening Saturday, in the guild’s upstairs gallery, is a new exhibit of paintings by Rachel Valpone of Ridgefield, a landscape and abstract artist. Both exhibits run through Oct. 22. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Sunday, noon to 4. For more information, call 203-438-8863 or visit rgoa.org.

Bigger Rig Gig benefit under tent in Darien

The Bigger Rig Gig, the fall fundraiser hosted by Opus for Person-to-Person, will take place Saturday from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at Ox Ridge Field in Darien. This outdoor event under open-air tent with a Going South theme will feature live music (strings band The Wool Hats and DJ Matthew Mixwell), food trucks, cocktails, games and raffle. The event supports P2P’s emergency assistance program. Tickets are $135 for Opus members, $150 non-members, are are available at opus4p2p.org/fundraiser/brg or by emailing [email protected].

Homage to Sondheim in piano concert

The new Westport Arts Center Concert Series starts with international pianist Anthony de Mare, Saturday at 7 p.m. at the center, 51 Riverside Avenue, Westport. The pianist will perform his homage to Stephen Sondheim, Liaisons: Re-Imagining Sondheim from the Piano. Tickets are $59 ($40 for members) in advance at westportartscenter.org or 203-222-7070 and $60 at the door. Season tickets are available.

Toulouse-Lautrec in ‘Limelight’ exhibit, talk, tours

In the Limelight: Toulouse-Lautrec, a new exhibit that opens at The Bruce Museum in Greenwich on Saturday, has 100 drawings, paintings and posters by the French painter and printmaker. Family Gallery Tours take place Sunday, 11:30-12:15 p.m. A Family Studio Workshop: Lines and Color runs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. A lecture on Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec’s Life and Work, by curator Mia Lauter, is on Sunday, 3:30-4:30 p.m. For more details, visit brucemuseum.org or call 203-869-0376.

MusicFest in Monroe Sunday

The third annual Monroe MusicFest, featuring jazz, classical, folk, Caribbean, pop/rock, a cappella, will take place Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Monroe Congregational Church, 34 Church Street, Monroe. The overlapping schedule of performances will be at three locations on the site, plus visual arts and food for purchase. Admission is $15 per individual and $30 per family. For more information, including the bands, performers and schedule, and tickets, visit monroemusicfest.blogspot.com. Tickets may also be purchased at door.

The Humbling screening and Q&A with director

After the screening of The Humbling, a dark comedy, on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Ridgefield Playhouse, there will be a question-answer session with Academy Award-winning director Barry Levinson (pictured), to be hosted by Ira Joe Fisher, Emmy Award-winning TV journalist. Tickets, $10, are available at 203-438-5795 or ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Beatles tribute band in Trumbull

The Penny Lane Band, a Beatles tribute group, will play in a benefit concert on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Turnpike, Trumbull. Proceeds will support food pantries and ministries. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and teens, and $5 for children under 12. They may be reserved in advance at 203-878-7508 or via [email protected], or purchased at the door. Non-perishable food donations from concert-goers would be appreciated.

John Popper in Fairfield concert

John Popper Duo is on the bill Sunday night at 8 at Fairfield Theatre Company’s The Warehouse, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8. The harmonica wielding frontman of Blues Traveler will present a show on The Hits, The Stories, The Experience. The other part of the duo is Katrina Woolverton, a blues and pop music singer-songwriter and musician from L.A. Tickets, $35-$45, are available at fairfieldtheatre.org or 203-259-1036.

Oktoberfests in Weston and West Haven

More early Oktoberfest will take place Sunday. The Weston Historical Society’s third annual Oktoberfest will run from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Coley Homestead, 104 Weston Road, rain or shine. There will be German food, beer and activities for families, such as pumpkin decorating, lederhosen bottle toss, apple dunking and other games, plus live music by Otis and the Hurricanes. Admission includes bratwurst or a hot dog, German pretzel, chips and drink. The children’s ticket includes food and a pumpkin to decorate. Tickets, $20 for adults, $10 for children (discount for members) and $15 for seniors, are available at westonhistoricalsociety.org or on the day of the event. Guests are invited to dress festively and lederhosen is welcome. Info: 203-226-1804. The annual Harugari Octoberfest, also on Sunday, runs from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Harugari German Club, at 66 Highland Street, West Haven. There will be German bier and food for purchase. The Vagabonds will perform for listening and dancing. The Harugari Schuhplattlers will perform traditional German folk dances. Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids under 18. For more details, visit harugari.org or call 203-933-9930.

Poetry series fetes 50th year

The Katonah Poetry Series, celebrating its 50th anniversary, will present a poetry reading by MacArthur Fellow Terrance Hayes on Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Katonah Village Library, 26 Bedford Road, Katonah, N.Y. The reading will be followed by a Q&A, public reception, and book signing. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults. For more details, visit katonahpoetry.com

And coming up…

Mike McIntire, Pulitzer Prize–winning investigative reporter at The New York Times, will discuss his recently released book Champions Way: Football, Florida, and the Lost Soul of College Sports, at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Monday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. McIntire, who lives in Ridgefield, teaches journalism at New York University. Reg at ridgefieldlibraray.org or call 203 438 2282.

Rock The Cure, a benefit for American Cancer Society, will take place Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Garcia’s at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y. Headlining: Brooklyn’s Lizzie and the Makers, plus Garcia’s local favorites and Grateful Dead tribute band, Stella Blue’s Band. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 8. Tickets, $15 in advance, $20 day of 21-and-older event, at ticketfly.com or 914-937-4126.

Books Over Coffee features Ghachar Ghochar, Vivek Shanbhag’s Chekhovian novella, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at noon at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street. Kathy Faggella leads the discussion. Light refreshments will served. It’s free and open to the public. Details: stratfordlibrary.org.

The Fairfield County Arts Association will meet Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. at Roger Ludlowe Middle School, Team Room 292, in Fairfield. A presentation will be given by Daniel Lanzilotta, a Bridgeport artist who creates art from debris, rubbish, plastic waste, Starbucks stirrers, copper wire, yarn, broom bristles, ikea plastic sheets, bottles, containers, and oyster netting. Non-members may attend their first meeting for free. Details: fairfieldcountyarts.com or call Alice Katz at 203-259-8026.