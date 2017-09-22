Obituary: Patricia McGrew Kupinse

Patricia McGrew Kupinse (“Pat”), beloved wife of William J. Kupinse, Jr., passed away September 20th at her home in Easton. She was born in Brooklyn, New York and moved to Milford, Connecticut in her teens. Pat attended Yale New Haven School of Nursing and practiced as an LPN at Grace New Haven Hospital. She went on to raise a family in Easton, where she and her husband have lived for forty years. When her children were in their teens, Pat returned to school herself, graduating magna cum laude with a B.S. Degree in Accounting from Sacred Heart University. She would go on to become a C.P.A., working for several accounting firms, and concluding her career with service as a Treasury Agent for the I.R.S.

Although Pat’s resilient spirit was forged in Brooklyn, from summers spent in Ohio with relatives who ran a farm, she learned that she was a country girl at heart. Upon settling in Easton in 1977, she immersed herself in the town’s rural lifestyle, supporting the town’s various efforts to conserve its unique heritage.

Pat was kind and smart and generous and brave, and was guided in all of her actions by a deep sense of principle and justice.

She is survived by her husband, to whom she was married for 53 years. Pat is also survived by her three children, William (Tiffany), Andrew (Karen), and Jennifer (Yuki), and by five grandchildren. Her lifelong love of music led her to write baby songs for each of her children and grandchildren.

Pat is also survived by her sister Alice, her brothers David and Michael, and many nieces and nephews.

The wake will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, September 22, at Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Family and close friends will attend the burial at Aspetuck Cemetery on Black Rock Turnpike near the intersection of Redding Road in Easton at 9 a.m. Saturday, September 23. All who wish will convene at 11 a.m. that same day for the funeral service at the Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Road. Following the service, all are welcome to a buffet-style luncheon at Roberto’s Restaurant, 505 Main St., Monroe.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mercy Corps, MADD, or Common Cause.