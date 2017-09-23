Taking away a few plays may not have changed the outcome for the Joel Barlow High football team but it makes things more interesting.
Hosting Masuk on Friday, Sept. 22, the Falcons committed two key turnovers and had a punt blocked. All ultimately resulted in points for their opponent in a 36-13 loss in the Falcons’ home opener.
Barlow threatened on its opening drive, which featured a 37-yard option run by Henry Shaban to get to the Masuk 19, but a botched pitch was picked up by Masuk’s Peter Cosmedy, who went 80-yards for the score.
Barlow, however, made good on its next series, culminating in a one-yard run that soon tied it before the Panthers struck again when they got the ball back. Quarterback Matt Hersch completed several passes to set up a one-yard run into the end zone by running back Matt Roberge. The extra point was blocked.
Barlow’s defense then came up big as Will Cusick blocked a punt before picking up the ball and reaching the Masuk 10. On fourth down he found the end zone from two yards out and although the extra point was blocked the Falcons tied it at 13-13.
Trevor Furrer’s interception on Masuk’s next series gave the Falcons back the ball on their own 22 but when when the drive stalled a block punt resulted in a safety and with the free kick. the Panthers embarked a 53-yard scoring drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown run by Roberge to help put his team up 22-13 at halftime.
The Panthers then pulled out of reach in the second half with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Hersch to Nick Lorusso and on a 28-yard run by Mike Zuk.