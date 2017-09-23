Events at Easton Public Library

The Easton Public Library is located at 691 Morehouse Road. Hours are Monday, 10 to 5, Tuesday, 10 to 8, Wednesday, 10 to 8, Thursday, 10 to 6, Friday, 10 to 5, and Saturday, 10 to 3. Closed Sunday. Call 203-261-0134 or visit EastonLibrary.org for more information and to register. The following comes from the library:

Sunday, Sept. 24

6:00-9:30 p.m. — Scrabble Club. Play Scrabble in our Community Room. Novices, enthusiasts and experts of all ages welcome. Please bring your Scrabble game with you.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

4:00 p.m. — One World Music with Chris Merwin. Families with children ages 3-11. Join multi-talented musician Chris Merwin for this interactive multicultural trip around the world through music and imagination. Registration is required.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

10:30 a.m. — Baby/Toddler Be-Bop (6-36 months). This 25-minute interactive music and movement class incorporates popular children’s songs, finger plays and simple stories while utilizing props such as puppets, tambourines and rhythm sticks. Registration is not required.

7:00 p.m. — Adult Crochet Workshop. Join us for an evening where we will talk about the basics of crochet. If you’re a knitter and have always wanted to learn to crochet, this program is for you. We will begin with a discussion of yarns and hooks. Then we will learn three of the basic stitches of crochet. You will leave with a pattern that you can complete at home. Please bring your own crochet hook. Sizes H, I, J preferred. Registration is required.

Thursday, Sept. 28

10:30 a.m. — Baby’s First Story Time. Introduce your baby to their first rhymes songs, and books. 15-minute open play time to follow. This program is for pre-walkers.

2:15 p.m. — Preschool Story Time. Join us for stories and a craft. Registration is not required.

3:30-5:00 p.m. — Intro to Coding: Python (Grades 6-8). Interested in learning to code? Join local high school student Rahul Kiefer for this three-part series in the basics of Python. No former coding experience is necessary. Bring your own laptop if you like or use one of ours.Registration is required.