Easton Community Center posts upcoming events

The Easton Community Center is at 364 Sport Hill Road. The phone number is 203-459-9700; the website is eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com. The ECC brochure is available online. In the case of classes that have already started, it is never too late to sign up. The facility is a nut-free environment. Children cannot bring any food that may contain traces of nuts in them.

New Cooking Classes

Cooking, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2 to 3:30 p.m., ages 12+, members/$40; non-members/$50. More information on what will be cooked during each class is coming soon.

Parent and Tot Playgroup

Playgroups, Fridays, Sept. 22 to Oct. 20, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., five sessions, members/$65; non-members/$85.

Dance classes

Intro to Hip-Hop (Code 419480–06), ages 4-5, Mondays, 3 to 4 p.m., five sessions, Sept. 25 to Oct. 23, members/$75, non-members/$90.

New* Intro to Tap (Code 419480–08), ages 1-4, Wednesdays, 1 to 1:45 p.m., five sessions, Sept. 27 to Oct. 25, members/$60, non-members/$75.

Creative Movement (Code 419480–02), ages 2-3, Tuesdays, 1 to 2 p.m., five sessions, Sept. 26 to Oct. 24, members/$75 non-members/$90.

Break Dancing (Code 421080-01), ages 6-14, Fridays, 4 to 5 p.m., five sessions, Sept. 29 to Oct. 27, members/$75, non-members/$90.

New* Intro to Jazz (Code 419480-09), ages 7-11, Mondays, 6-7p.m., five sessions, Sept. 25 to Oct. 23, members/ $60, non-members/$75.

New* Intro to Tap (Code 419480–08), ages 1–4, Wednesdays, 1 to 1:45 p.m., five sessions, Sept. 27 to Oct. 25, members/$60, non-members/$75.

Sports

Knockerball (Code 411372–01), ages 9-13, Mondays, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m., eight sessions, Sept. 25 to Nov. 13, members/$75, non-members/$90.

Multi-Sports (Code 411340–01), ages 5–7, Wednesdays, 5 to 5:45 p.m., five sessions, Sept. 27 to Oct. 25, members/$75, non-members/$90.

GaGa Ball (Code 411373–01), ages, 9-13, Wednesdays, 4 to 4:45 p.m., five sessions, Sept. 27 to Oct. 25, members/$75, non-members/$90.

Children’s Indoor Soccer (Code 411030–01), ages 3-4, Wednesdays, 3 to 3:45 p.m., five sessions, Sept. 27 to Oct. 25, members/$75, non-members/$95.

Archery Instruction (Code 401180–01), ages 7+, Wednesdays, 6 to 6:45 p.m., five sessions, Sept. 27 to Oct. 25, members/$90, non-members/$100.

Skateboarding (Code 421590–01), ages 7-14, Wednesdays, 6 to 6:45 p.m., five sessions, Sept. 27 to Oct. 25, members/$75, non-members/$90.

Sewing

Project Runway (Code 412620–01), ages 10-16, Wednesdays, 4:15 to 5:15 p.m., five sessions, members $100, non-members/$120, Sept. 27 to Oct. 25.

Games

New* Video Game Animation (Code 422420–01), ages 8-13, Wednesdays, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., six sessions, Sept. 27 to Nov. 1, members/$80, non-members/ $100.