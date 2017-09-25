Ghost buster busted for midnight photos at Union Cemetery

An Easton police officer on patrol located the driver of a suspicious car that was parked and unoccupied on Church Road on Sept. 22 at approximately 11:53 p.m. The owner of the vehicle was taking photographs in Union Cemetery, police said.

The officer issued the driver a verbal warning for simple trespass and sent him on his way. Union Cemetery is closed from sunset to sunrise. Police monitor the cemetery, which dates back to the 1700s, for violations year round and step up patrols around Halloween.