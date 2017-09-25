Easton Courier

Ghost buster busted for midnight photos at Union Cemetery

By Easton Courier on September 25, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 1 Comments

An Easton police officer on patrol located the driver of a suspicious car that was parked and unoccupied on Church Road on Sept. 22 at approximately 11:53 p.m. The owner of the vehicle was taking photographs in Union Cemetery, police said.

The officer issued the driver a verbal warning for simple trespass and sent him on his way. Union Cemetery is closed from sunset to sunrise. Police monitor the cemetery, which dates back to the 1700s, for violations year round and step up patrols around Halloween.

The Easton Police Department steps up patrols of Union Cemetery near Stepney Road around Halloween. — Nancy Doniger archive photo

  • Dave Seltzer

    Kudos to the officer for exercising their discretion!

