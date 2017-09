A Waterbury man turned himself in on Sept. 18 at the Easton Police Department after learning there was a warrant for his arrest.

Nicholas Goyer, 44, of Wyoming Avenue in Waterbury, was charged with tampering with evidence, interfering and sixth-degree larceny.

Goyer’s arrest comes from his interference during an investigation of the untimely death of Preston Decker on Aug. 6, police said..

Goyer posted the court-set $20,000.00 surety bond and was assigned a court date of Oct. 2.