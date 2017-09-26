CT Audubon Society hosts Enchanted Forest

The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, will hold their annual Enchanted Forest Halloween event for all ages on Friday, Oct. 27, from 5-7:30 p.m.

An alternative, nature-themed Halloween celebration, the Enchanted Forest also introduces educational information about nocturnal animals in their natural habitat.

Children are encouraged to wear costumes for this not scary event. Experience the Larsen Sanctuary at night while being escorted along the luminary trail by volunteers who light the way with flashlights. The festivities also feature fall-themed craft making, Halloween snacks and a chance to meet some of the Center’s creepy, crawly critters. The Enchanted Forest is held rain or ‘moon’ shine.

Guided walks leave every 15 minutes beginning at 5:15 p.m.; the last walk leaves at 7:30 p.m. Advance registration and payment are required. Ticket prices are CAS members — $10/child, $2/adult; nonmembers — $15/child, $2/adult. To purchase tickets online visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield, or call 203-259-6305, ext. 109. Sign-up early to reserve your walk time of choice.

Visit ctaudubon.org to learn about all the upcoming fall programs and special events around the state.