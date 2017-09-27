Region 9 board ponders music, money, student surveys

Student musicians at Joel Barlow High School will perform in March at Walt Disney World in Florida, after the Region 9 Board of Education game a unanimous thumbs-up to the trip.

The board’s vote took place at its Sept. 19 meeting. The program is called Disney Performing Arts on Stage, and the event will take place during the first week of March. It will encompass the entire Barlow Music Department, including the jazz band, concert band, orchestra and chorale.

“Students will have an opportunity to record part of the soundtrack for an upcoming Disney movie,” said Dr. Gina Pin, assistant superintendent and head of school at Barlow.

The Barlow musicians will be the only high school performers at Disney World at the time, Gwynne Wittmann, choral director, said. “In addition to their performances, students will take part in singing and instrumental workshops at Disney.”

Those performances will be encompassed in the soundtrack for an upcoming Disney movie.

The exact dates of the performances are still to be determined, but the proposed trip will involve a Thursday departure and a Monday return. Each student’s family must pay for the trip, but a variety of fund-raising activities will take place in upcoming months to defray the cost. These include a popular poinsettia sale.

“For a previous trip, one student sold so many plants he paid for almost his entire trip,” said Pin.

Parents in attendance

In addition to the music vote, the Sept. 19 board meeting was noteworthy by the presence of about a dozen Barlow parents. Their main concern: new measures to fight drug abuse among high-schoolers.

“Connecticut youth are 22% more likely to smoke marijuana than their counterparts across the U.S.,” Laura Wheatley of Easton said. She also pointed out that Connecticut ranks third among all states in the number of heroin deaths. She called on the Region 9 Board of Education to implement a student survey on drug use.

Redding parent Eva Ortiz aired her support for such a measure. “In the past, such initiatives have been proposed, but they have not passed,” she said.

Board Chairman Mike D’Agostino said the topic came up at a recent meeting of the Easton-Redding Community Care Coalition (ERCCC). The ERCCC was looking for student views on drug use as part of a larger survey about parking at Joel Barlow High School.

“So, what about kids who don’t drive to school and park a car?” he said.

Board Secretary Catherine Gombos suggested that before conducting the survey, the board first research what sorts of drug-awareness events have taken place at Barlow in the past five years.

Financial matters

In addition to those topics, the meeting had a heavy financial focus, for an important reason: This marked the first board meeting for Scott Reiss, the new finance director for Region 9.

He said that 90% of the costs associated with the May 14 flood at Barlow were covered by insurance, and that the district has received more than half of the insured amounts so far.

The total bill for repairs was $104,848.54. “The district’s out-of-pocket cost will be just $10,000, because that is the deductible on our policy,” he said.

In another building project, the sidewalk outside the high school’s front entrance was completed in August, right before the beginning of school. The board had authorized $82,567 for the work, but the final cost was $81,979.

“The project cost less than the bid amount because the school’s custodial staff was able to cover some of the tasks,” said Reiss.

Relative to the May flood, board member Walter King suggested that the board investigate the installation of a pressure monitor inside the school’s water system, which would have an alarm to sound if anything became amiss. He also called on other board members to actively solicit volunteers for the various Board of Education committees.

As it turned out, one of the parents at the meeting, Redding resident Cheryl Graziano, raised her hand to volunteer for the Budget Committee. Graziano is also a CPA.

On an upbeat note, Pin said that Barlow teachers received high marks in their 2016-17 yearly evaluations. Twenty-eight teachers received a rating of “leader,” the highest rating possible. Another 56 received ratings of “effective,” while just one teacher received a “developing” rating. No Barlow teachers were found to be below the measurement standard.