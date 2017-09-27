Easton Courier

VIDEO and SLIDESHOW: Easton Story Book Parade

Marches down Morehouse Road on picture-perfect day

By Nancy Doniger on September 27, 2017 in Lead News, News, People, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

Rhiya Anand, 9, and Robert Sammons, 7, carry the banner for Playtots Preschool. — Nancy Doniger photo

Rhiya Anand, 9, and Robert Sammons, 7, carry the banner for Playtots Preschool. — Nancy Doniger photo

Parade three girls 9-28

Parade Saira Menon Elena 9-28

Parade Maya Pizzoferrato 9-28

Parade Judge Arthur Babysit

Parade Mix it Up sign

Parade Mix It Up

Parade New Academy Mix it Up

Parade Playtots

Parade Elizabeth marshal 9-28

Parade Saira Menon

Parade stroller 9-28

Parade Pete the Cat two girls 9-28

Parade marching 9-28

Parade marching 3

Parade girls marching

Parade Dad Pete the Cat

Parade Grand Marshal Elizabeth Portillo 9-28

Parade Country Fair sign

Parade pumpkin decorating

Parade Pumpkin Jack and Laura Wheatley

Parade Pumpkins

Parade Cow chip Brie, Brady, French, TJ 9-28

Sunny, summer-like weather greeted the young kids and families who turned out for the 26th annual Friends of the Easton Public Library Story Book Parade.

This year the Friends combined the popular autumn parade with the Country Fair and Cow Chip Raffle. Families, individuals, groups, children and adults were invited to create a costume of their favorite book character and join in the parade.

Two Easton nursery schools participated: New Academy Preschool chose Mix It Up, by Hervé Tullet, as its story book. Kids wore bright colors as they waved from a tractor, their artwork displayed for all to see.

Playtots Preschool chose Pete the Cat by Eric Litwin. The preschoolers and some of their siblings and parents wore cat faces to represent this childhood favorite.

Maya Pizzoferrato, 4, came as Belle from Beauty and the Beast. — Nancy Doniger photo

Maya Pizzoferrato, 4, came as Belle from Beauty and the Beast. — Nancy Doniger photo

Saira Menon, 7, chose Elena as her character from the book, Elena and the Secret of Avalor. — Nancy Doniger photo

Saira Menon, 7, chose Elena as her character from the book, Elena and the Secret of Avalor, a Disney computer-animated musical fantasy adventure. — Nancy Doniger photo

Sisters Clementine, Coco and Poppy Thomson dressed as their favorite characters: Little Red Riding Hood, The Three Little Pigs and Heidi. — Nancy Doniger photo

Sisters Clementine, Coco and Poppy Thomson dressed as their favorite characters: Little Red Riding Hood, The Three Little Pigs and Heidi. — Nancy Doniger photo

The parade stepped off Saturday at noon from Samuel Staples Elementary School. Costumed kids marched, rode on a float or were pushed in strollers down Morehouse Road to the library for pumpkin decorating and refreshments.

Grand marshal Elizabeth Portillo, children’s and teen librarian, led the parade, following the police escort.

Judges for the Story Book Parade were Lynn Zaffino, library director; Mary Beth Rassulo, assistant director and head of youth services, and Myla Perrelli, children’s programming assistant.

The Country Fair and Cow Chip Raffle followed at the library. Brie the calf from Shaggy Coos Farm was the celebrity bovine. Her handle, Margaret Brady, introduced her to Officer Tamra French and K-9 T.J. who were there to meet the crowd.

Officer Tamra French introduced K-9 T.J. to Brie the calf, accompanied by Margaret Brady from Shady Coos Farm.

Officer Tamra French introduced K-9 T.J. to Brie the calf, accompanied by Margaret Brady from Shady Coos Farm.

Winners

The Story Book Parade Winners are:

  • Playtots — Coolest Cats
  • New Academy Preschool — Most Colorful
  • Saira Menon — Bravest Princess
  • Maya Pizzoferrato — Best Book Loving Princess
  • Clementine Thomson — Best Fairytale Granddaughter
  • Coco Thomson — Smartest Pig in a Fairytale
  • Poppy Thomson — Best Swiss Miss

The Cow Chip Raffle winner is Mary Beth Rassulo.

Shannon Bruchal, who handles technology services and social media at the library, said library officials extned “grateful thanks” to the Friends of the Easton Public Library, the Easton Parks and Recreation Department, Jerry Soltisiak, Shaggy Coos Farm, the National Charity League, Mike Zaffino, Joelle Johnston, Pat Jurgielewicz, Rassulo, Christie, Portillo, Terry Calgreen, Silverman’s Farm and the Aspetuck Apple Barn.

“We could not have done it without you!!” she said.

New Academy Preschool was represented with a float full of kids dressed in bright colors to represent the book Mix It Up by Hervé Tullet. — Nancy Doniger photo

New Academy Preschool was represented with a float full of kids dressed in bright colors to represent the book Mix It Up by Hervé Tullet. — Nancy Doniger photo

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Stair Climb Challenge raises funds for homeless veterans Next Post Hall of Honor to induct Goodpaster
About author
Nancy Doniger

Nancy Doniger


Website
Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Easton Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Easton Courier, 16 Bailey Ave, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress