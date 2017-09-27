VIDEO and SLIDESHOW: Easton Story Book Parade

Sunny, summer-like weather greeted the young kids and families who turned out for the 26th annual Friends of the Easton Public Library Story Book Parade.

This year the Friends combined the popular autumn parade with the Country Fair and Cow Chip Raffle. Families, individuals, groups, children and adults were invited to create a costume of their favorite book character and join in the parade.

Two Easton nursery schools participated: New Academy Preschool chose Mix It Up, by Hervé Tullet, as its story book. Kids wore bright colors as they waved from a tractor, their artwork displayed for all to see.

Playtots Preschool chose Pete the Cat by Eric Litwin. The preschoolers and some of their siblings and parents wore cat faces to represent this childhood favorite.

The parade stepped off Saturday at noon from Samuel Staples Elementary School. Costumed kids marched, rode on a float or were pushed in strollers down Morehouse Road to the library for pumpkin decorating and refreshments.

Grand marshal Elizabeth Portillo, children’s and teen librarian, led the parade, following the police escort.

Judges for the Story Book Parade were Lynn Zaffino, library director; Mary Beth Rassulo, assistant director and head of youth services, and Myla Perrelli, children’s programming assistant.

The Country Fair and Cow Chip Raffle followed at the library. Brie the calf from Shaggy Coos Farm was the celebrity bovine. Her handle, Margaret Brady, introduced her to Officer Tamra French and K-9 T.J. who were there to meet the crowd.

Winners

The Story Book Parade Winners are:

Playtots — Coolest Cats

New Academy Preschool — Most Colorful

Saira Menon — Bravest Princess

Maya Pizzoferrato — Best Book Loving Princess

Clementine Thomson — Best Fairytale Granddaughter

Coco Thomson — Smartest Pig in a Fairytale

Poppy Thomson — Best Swiss Miss

The Cow Chip Raffle winner is Mary Beth Rassulo.

Shannon Bruchal, who handles technology services and social media at the library, said library officials extned “grateful thanks” to the Friends of the Easton Public Library, the Easton Parks and Recreation Department, Jerry Soltisiak, Shaggy Coos Farm, the National Charity League, Mike Zaffino, Joelle Johnston, Pat Jurgielewicz, Rassulo, Christie, Portillo, Terry Calgreen, Silverman’s Farm and the Aspetuck Apple Barn.

“We could not have done it without you!!” she said.